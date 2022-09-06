Soybean returns from holiday with news of the “producer exchange” in Argentina and operates…

The soybean market returns to operating in decline after the Labor Day holiday in the US and records losses of more than 10 points on Tuesday morning (6) at the Chicago Stock Exchange. Close to 8:30 am (Brasilia time), quotations were down from 12.50 to 13.25 points on the main expiry dates, with November worth US$ 14.08 and March, US$ 14.14 per bushel.

In addition to the pressure that comes from the prospects of a greater supply – starting with the possibilities of a record crop in the United States – the market is now also pressured by the sales that are starting to happen in Argentina with the new exchange rate instituted by the government in the country.

The “producer exchange” has a ratio of 200 pesos to the dollar and is a mechanism that seeks to encourage the sale of grains by the Argentinean producer. In soybeans, the first effects have already been felt and about 1 million tons of the oilseed were sold in just one day, which is a record.

“An increase in soybean sales by the Argentine producer from now on could be negative for futures on the CBOT, but it remains to be seen how producers will continue to react to the ‘soybean dollar’ in the coming days”, explains Terry Reilly, senior analyst at Futures International to Reuters International.

Also pay attention to the weather in the American Midwest, forecasts for the beginning of the harvest in South America and the behavior of demand. Beside the fundamentals, also pay attention to the mood of the financial market.

See how the Brazilian market closed this Monday: