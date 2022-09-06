Spared against Ceará, Arrascaeta will start in Flamengo’s duel with Vélez | Venetian column



Arrascaeta and Vidal during training – Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Arrascaeta and Vidal during trainingMarcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Published 09/05/2022 17:06

Flamengo reappeared this Monday and started preparing for the next two games, against Vélez, on Wednesday, at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm, for Libertadores, and against Goiás, on Sunday, at 7:00 pm, for the Brasileirão, out of home.

After being spared against Ceará last Sunday, when he was not even on the bench, due to pain in his right foot, Arrascaeta trained normally and has already been informed by the technical commission that will play on Wednesday, against the Argentine team, from holder.

Dorival Junior and his commission members also have a plan for Vidal. The Chilean was not a starter against Ceará, when an alternative team was selected as a starter, and should be a starter against Vélez and Goiás. At least that’s the coach’s plan.

Against Vélez it is certain that Vidal will be a starter, even because Thiago Maia, hanging, will not even be on the bench. Depending on the Chilean’s performance and physical assessment after Wednesday’s match, he will also be selected to start playing against Goiás.

Flamengo finalizes the preparation to take Vélez in training this Tuesday, when Dorival will define the team that will enter the field. David Luiz and Léo Pereira, suspended, are out. In this way, Fabricio Bruno and Pablo will be the starters.