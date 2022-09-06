Spending ceiling, secret budget and SUS: what to expect in 2023

Per Bruno Moretti, Carlos Ocké, Erika Aragon, Esther Dweck, Francisco Function, Maria Fernanda Cardoso de Melo, Mariana Melo and Rodrigo Benevides*

The 2023 budget project is the culmination of the capture of the health budget by clientelism in a context of fiscal austerity. The combination of physiologism and selective fiscal austerity gains new contours in 2023, verifying not only the reduction of health resources but also their capture by the rapporteur’s amendments, the secret budget.

The allocations for public health actions and services were sent on the application floor of the area, but the current constitutional minimum, defined by the Constitutional Amendment – EC 95, imposes a relevant loss in relation to the previous rule.

The proposed budget for public health actions and services is BRL 149.9 billion, corresponding to 15% of the 2017 Net Current Revenue – RCL, updated only by the IPCA and, therefore, without any real increase. The value of the PLOA is lower, in nominal terms, than the authorized budget for 2022 (R$ 150.5 billion) and much lower than the previous rule. If the health application floor were calculated from the current rule until the entry into force of EC 95, it would be equivalent, according to EC 86/2015, to 15% of the estimated RCL for 2023 (R$ 1.151 trillion, according to the Annual Budget Law Project – PLOA), or R$ 172.6 billion.

Graph 1 compares the EC 86 and EC 95 floors, showing that the latter subtracts BRL 22.7 billion from health in 2023.

Source: Siop, PLOA Message. For 2022, LOA. For 2023, PLOA. Self elaboration.

The Brazilian Association of Health Economics – ABrES estimated the loss of health resources at BRL 36.9 billion (excluding extraordinary credits from Covid-19, not included in the spending ceiling) between 2018 and 2022, due to the freezing of the sector’s application floor by EC 95, which, strictly speaking, consists of a sliding floor in relation to revenue, according to Rossi and Dweck (2016). With data from the budget project, the accumulated losses amount to R$ 59.6 billion, with almost 40% concentrated in 2023.

The drop in resources comes at a time when there are increasing pressures on the SUS

It is also possible to visualize the effects of EC 95 on the SUS through the evolution of health expenditures in relation to the RCL. In 2017, health expenditure represented 15.8% of the RCL, expected to reach 13% of the RCL in 2023, of which 1.7 pp (R$ 19.6 billion) refers to parliamentary amendments. Therefore, the budget effectively administered by the Ministry of Health should be only 11.3% of the RCL.

The SUS is impacted not only by the fiscal austerity agenda, but also by the growing appropriation of public funds by physiological interests, via a secret budget. Due to a provision in the Budget Guidelines Law – LDO (sanctioned by the President of the Republic), the rapporteur’s amendments are provided for in a contingency reserve of the budget project for 2023, corresponding to the sum of the individual and rapporteur’s amendments.

Thus, there are BRL 19.4 billion of rapporteur amendments in the 2023 PLOA, of which BRL 10.4 billion are in the Ministry of Health and BRL 9.9 billion are accounted for in the application floor of public health actions and services – in addition to this deviation related to the rapporteur’s amendments, R$ 9.7 billion are committed to individual and rapporteur amendments, which, in our view, should be allocated above the floor, observing the SUS rules, and effectively contribute to the financing of the system.

Therefore, in addition to the lowered floor of EC 95, the SUS management and decision-making bodies lost control over about R$10 billion of the budget, since a portion of the health floor is allocated in the rapporteur’s amendments, which are not subject to , for example, to population and epidemiological criteria.

At the same time, austerity and clientelism impact the discretionary expenses of the Ministry of Health, which fell by 40% between 2022 and 2023, from BRL 16.3 billion in 2022 to BRL 9.7 billion in 2023. Table 1 shows the more expressive losses for discretionary health expenses between 2022 and 2023, highlighting indigenous health (-59%), popular pharmacy (-59%), education and training in health (-56%) and training of professionals for primary care in health (-51%), which includes the More Doctors and Doctors Programs in Brazil.

Table 1 points to the fact that relevant expenses for guaranteeing the right to health are being replaced by the rapporteur’s amendments, so that the budget simultaneously respects the expenditure ceiling and absorbs the demand for clientelistic expenditures.

Even mandatory health expenses will be reduced in 2023. For example, the National Immunization Program has a budget of R$ 13.6 billion in 2022 (counting resources related to Covid-19, arising from the reopening of extraordinary credit), moving to a budget forecast of BRL 8.6 billion in 2023. That is, a nominal drop of BRL 5 billion or 37% between 2022 (LOA) and 2023 (PLOA).

The point is not only the 22% growth in the rapporteur’s amendments in the health budget, but also the fact that they start to consume the health floor in the budget bill. Until 2022, space in the budget for rapporteur amendments was opened by Congress, with the largest share of funds being added to the health floor. As of 2023, as already explained, the amounts are foreseen in the contingency reserve of the budget project, appropriating part of the resources destined to health.

The fall in resources comes at a time when there are increasing pressures on the SUS, related to queues for exams and surgeries, the prolonged effects of Covid-19, pent-up demands and lack of supplies.

In this context, the defense of the SUS is articulated with the struggle for democracy in the midst of the ongoing electoral process. The victory of a democratic project must recover the centrality of the SUS for the resumption of growth with social inclusion. To this end, it is essential to provide new financing rules that are capable of reversing the current situation in which, despite having a universal system, more than half of health expenditure is private. Considering public expenditures, the Union has been reducing its participation and accounts for only 42% of health expenditures, and it is increasingly up to states and, especially, municipalities to guarantee resources for public health.

It is worth remembering that subnational entities should be affected by the drop in collection due to the bill that limited the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services – ICMS of essential goods to modal rates, aggravating imbalances in SUS financing.

In the scenario of defeat of the conservative forces, it will be necessary to approve a Constitutional Amendment -EC, which authorizes for 2023 (in view of the budget already prepared under the current rules), expenses above the spending ceiling. The “license to spend” would comprise the maintenance of social benefits, but also the emergency demands of areas such as health. Such demands would involve the recomposition of budgetary losses in the aforementioned items, but also the provision of resources to respond to pressures on the Unified Health System – SUS.

The same EC should contain the repeal of the spending ceiling and the golden rule, proposing the modernization of the Union’s fiscal framework and imposing new bases for the ASPS budget. It could also prohibit RP 9 (rapporteur’s amendments) and revoke the use of the financial surplus of public funds for debt amortization, which has been withdrawing resources, for example, from the Social Fund.

In the case of health, the ideal would be to adopt a rule of minimum per capita expenditure, capable of reversing, over time, the greater private share in total health expenditure and the fall in the Union’s share in public health expenditure. In this way, the evolution of expenses would respond to health needs, with a stable trajectory, less influenced by economic conditions, avoiding a drop in expenses in a moment of crisis, when there are more demands for public services.

One might ask whether this rule would not affect the primary result, maintaining spending in times of reduced revenue. The answer is positive, but it is necessary to remember that the expansion of the debt would finance expenditures with high redistributive and multiplier effects, considering a sector that represents 9% of Brazilian GDP and is labor intensive. In other words, the proposed spending rule for health – a topic that we will return to in a new article – would work as an automatic stabilizer, supporting the recovery of the economy and the stabilization of the debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium term.

Fiscal easing in 2023 will be essential to mitigate the expected scenario of economic slowdown, influenced by the lagged effect of the monetary tightening cycle practiced by the Central Bank. The upward trajectory of interest rates not only impacts GDP, but also produces a significant fiscal impact. Nominal interest on debt appropriated in 12 months reached R$586 billion in twelve months, up to July 2022.

Even without considering the expenses aimed at combating the pandemic, the Bolsonaro government made the ceiling flexible to carry out expenses above R$ 200 billion, between 2019 and 2022. About 75% of these resources were authorized by constitutional changes that took effect in 2022. in the midst of the electoral context and the attempt to re-elect the current President. The data is sufficient to show that the thesis that the Brazilian State has liquidity or solvency restrictions is not valid, in view of the circumstantial changes to accommodate demands for more spending.

The obstacles to fiscal changes advocated here are mainly political. Fiscal modernization – a condition of possibility for adequate financing of the SUS – will only be viable with the defeat of the authoritarian project, which is reflected in the public budget, from the connections between fiscal austerity, selective flexibility to accommodate electoral interests and clientelism in the use of resources. public resources.

Bruno Moretti is an economist at UFF and legislative advisor at the Federal Senate

Carlos Ocké is an economist, PhD from the Instituto de Medicina Social Hésio Cordeiro and post-doctorate from the Yale School of Management

Erika Aragon is an economist, associate professor at the Institute of Collective Health (ISC-UFBA) and President of the Brazilian Association of Health Economics (ABrES)

Esther Dweck is an economist and associate professor at the Institute of Economics at UFRJ

Francisco Functions is an economist and Master in Political Economy from PUCSP, Doctor in Business Administration from USCS and Vice-President of the Brazilian Association of Health Economics (ABrES)

Maria Fernanda Cardoso de Melo is an economist and professor at FACAMP

Mariana Melo is an economist, master and doctoral student in science at the Faculty of Public Health at USP

Rodrigo Benevides is an economist and Master in Collective Health from the Institute of Social Medicine of UERJ

Click and learn more about the Contemporary Economics Observatory on the Unicamp Institute of Economics website