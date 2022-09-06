Stay on top of Tuesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – World energy prices are under pressure as the European Union gets serious about reducing demand and correcting its energy market shortcomings. The Institute for Supply Management releases its August report for the service sector. US stocks are expected to open with a jump, but there is no respite for Bed Bath & Beyond. CVS agrees to buy Signa for $8 billion. And the president of the BCB takes a more hawkish approach.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, September 6th.

1. Energy prices fall as EU prepares emergency measures

Europeans declined amid signs the European Union will take coordinated measures to reduce demand and cap prices to combat Russia’s latest gas supply cut.

Ahead of an important meeting of energy ministers on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants to reduce French energy consumption by 10% this winter, with the aim of avoiding mandatory blackouts. He also gave his blessing to a €65 billion ($64 billion) German energy package aimed at redistributing windfall profits generated by high wholesale prices. Similar measures are now expected to be approved by the 27-nation bloc on Friday.

Elsewhere, falling prices have supported , where new Prime Minister Liz Truss is also expected to announce a major package of support to tackle energy costs.

The index fell to its lowest level in two years against the , as the People’s Bank of China cut the reserve requirement on foreign currency deposits by banks by 200 basis points from Sept. 15. When it takes effect, the measure will release about $19 billion in dollar liquidity to the local money market, easing the yuan’s depreciating pressure.

2. Survey of non-manufacturing ISM

The Institute for Supply Management releases its survey for August, a few days after its closely watched manufacturing survey suggests the sector remains in fairly robust health.

Services account for much more of the US than manufacturing, so Tuesday’s launch is arguably of more direct importance to markets, at least insofar as it says more about the strength of final consumer demand. .

Analysts expect the main index to have dropped from 56.7 to 55.1 – a level that is still consistent with a decent growth rate.

During the night, they fell again, being the fifth month of decline of the last six.

3. US stocks set for a bounce at the opening

US stock markets are set to open higher after the long weekend in a delayed recovery from the negative shock on Friday when Russia closed the Nord Stream pipeline.

At 8:18 am, futures on the 100 were up 0.68%, while the S$P 500 and the futures were up 0.69% each.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:) following the apparent suicide of its chief financial officer over the weekend, amid a string of unresolved issues surrounding the retailer’s finances. Also in focus will be CVS (NYSE:) after closing a deal to buy online healthcare provider Signify (NYSE:) for around $8 billion, paying more than Amazon’s reported rival interest ( NASDAQ:) (BVMF:). Meanwhile, in Europe, Volkswagen (ETR:) shares rose after the board confirmed plans to open a stake in its Porsche unit.

4. Speech by Campos Neto

In an open event this Monday, 5th, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, adopted a hawkish tone when he affirmed that the battle against inflation is not won and that there are still factors of extreme concern. Still, the official reaffirmed that “the message that remains valid today is the message of ”.

At the last Copom meeting, the collegiate opened the possibility of interrupting the rise in , stating that it assesses a “smaller residual adjustment” at the next meeting. However, Campos Neto’s speech suggests that there is still monetary policy work to be done, that is, there may be a more rigorous monetary tightening.

Ativa Investimentos believes that the BC president’s speech serves to ward off rumors that interest rates could begin to fall, reaffirming that the rate will remain at that level for longer. The company considers, however, that the cycle of high interest rates has already been interrupted at 13.75% and that, therefore, there will be no readjustment of 25bps at the next meeting.

At 8:20 am, the EWZ ETF was up 0.13% on the US premarket.

5. Oil falls as market shrugs off OPEC+ quota cut

Oil prices fell in line as the prospect of weaker Chinese growth and European measures to reduce energy demand outweighed any bullish sentiment generated by the October cut announced on Monday by the OPEC+ group.

OPEC and its partners, most notably Russia, will roll back the 100,000-barrel-a-day increase in their production plans agreed just a month earlier. However, given that actual production is currently around 2.9 million barrels below target, it is unclear what effect the quota cut will have.

The market is still digesting the implications of plans announced by the G-7 on Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports.

At 8:23 am, US crude futures were down 0.21% to $86.69, while Brent futures were down 2.80% to $93.06.