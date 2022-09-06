STF decides from Friday whether to validate decision

The plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) scheduled for next Friday (9) the judgment of the decision of Minister Roberto Barroso that suspended the law that created the national floor of nursing. The ministers must decide whether or not to validate the decision handed down by the magistrate yesterday (4).

The session will take place in the virtual plenary, an environment in which there is no debate between ministers, and should last until September 16. The trial can be suspended at any time if any magistrate asks to be seen (more time for analysis) or highlighted, an instrument that takes the discussion to the face-to-face sessions.

Barroso’s decision responded to a request from CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments), which states that the law is “unenforceable” for not considering regional inequalities and creates remuneration distortion in relation to doctors, in addition to generating the increase in unemployment among nurses.

For Barroso, although the importance of valuing the category is unquestionable, it is necessary to pay attention to the “possible negative impacts” of the adoption of the floors, since the Legislative and Executive did not take steps to absorb the costs of new salaries in the health network.

“Basically, it seems plausible to argue that the Legislature approved the project and the Executive sanctioned it without taking care of the measures that would make its execution viable, such as, for example, increasing the SUS reimbursement table to the partner network. hypothesis, they would have wanted to have the benefit bonus without the burden of increasing their own expenses, outsourcing the account”, said Barroso.

In the decision, Barroso gave a period of 60 days for states, municipalities and the federal government to report the impacts that the text brings to the financial situation of cities and states, the employability of nurses and the quality of the health service.

After receiving this information, the minister should reassess the case. Until then, the law is suspended.

Congress reaction

O UOL found out that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), will meet with Barroso tomorrow (6) to discuss this decision and the floor law. The meeting will take place at 3 pm in the minister’s office, at the STF.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), also sought out Barroso to discuss the matter. According to interlocutors, he called Barroso today (5th) asking the magistrate to receive deputies Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), rapporteur of the text in the Chamber, and Alice Portugal (PCdoB-BA), who integrated the working group created to discuss the proposal.

In an electoral campaign in Alagoas, Lira returns to Brasília on the 8th of September to participate in the Bicentennial of Independence event and should speak with the minister again.

The process of the project was closed in the National Congress in May of this year, after approval of the matter in the Chamber of Deputies. The text had already been analyzed by the senators in November last year.

The law that created the minimum salary established the remuneration of R$ 4,750 for nurses, but also for nursing technicians, who must receive at least 70% of this amount, and nursing assistants and midwives (50%).

According to the text, the national floor is valid for employees under the CLT regime and for civil servants in the three spheres, including municipalities and foundations.