STF judges suspension of the nursing floor from Friday

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said he did not agree with the decision of the STF minister. The statement was given in his profile on twitter also on Sunday (4.set). The president of the Chamber stated that professionals have the right to the floor and “ can count” with him for the maintenance of what was decided in the plenary of the House.

There is a meeting between Pacheco and Barroso scheduled for Tuesday (September 6th).

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated that he is going to the STF to deal with “of paths and solutions” to effect the nursing floor. Statement was given on your profile on twitter on Sunday (4.Sep). The senator said he had no doubts that the “real desire” of the Three Powers is to enforce federal law and simultaneously “preserve the financial balance of the health system and federated entities”.

The nursing salary floor law establishes a minimum remuneration of R$ 4,750 for nurses. It entered into force on August 5.

The decision was given in a lawsuit filed by CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services). Read the full text (258 KB).

Barroso understood that it is more appropriate that the floor does not come into force before the clarifications determined. The magistrate saw a risk of worsening in the provision of health services, especially in public hospitals, Santas Casas and hospitals linked to the SUS (Unified Health System).

The minister determined the following clarifications on the impacts of the floor and those responsible for responding:

the financial situation of States and Municipalities: Ministry of Economy; the 26 States and the Federal District; and the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities);

employability, in view of the plausible allegations of mass layoffs: Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the CNTS (National Confederation of Health Workers);

quality of health services, due to the alleged risk of closing beds and reducing the number of nurses and technicians: Ministry of Health; the CNS (National Health Council); Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries); o Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Departments); and the FBH (Brazilian Federation of Hospitals).

The bodies and entities have 60 days to send the information.

In the decision, Barroso said that one cannot question the “objective relevance” of congressmen when approving the law, nor the importance of health professionals.

“However, without prejudice to the questioning about the defect of initiative, supervening constitutionalization of a law of parliamentary initiative and violation of federative autonomy, it is necessary to pay attention, at this moment, to the possible negative impacts of the adoption of the contested salary floors”, he wrote. “Given the legal plausibility of the allegations, this is a point that deserves clarification before considering the application of the law.”

In the action, CNSaúde argued that the increase established by law is unsustainable, and the text does not specify where the resources for salary readjustments will come from.

On August 4, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the minimum wage for nurses. The law establishes that nurses hired by the public and private sectors under the rules of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) must earn at least R$4,750.

Nursing technicians will earn at least 70% of the value defined for the floor (R$ 3,325) and nursing assistants and midwives, 50% (R$ 2,375).

The proposal was approved with a veto. According to Minister Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Bolsonaro vetoed the article that determined the updating of the floor based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index). Concern about the source of funding for the measure weighed on the decision.

The group of deputies that analyzed the proposal estimates an annual expenditure of R$ 16.3 billion, counting the State and the private sector. The government calculated the figure at R$ 22 billion, also including public authorities and companies.

Read below how the cost estimate made by the deputies is composed:

federal public sector – BRL 24,866,638;

– BRL 24,866,638; state public sector – BRL 1,561,912,133;

– BRL 1,561,912,133; municipal public sector – BRL 4,114,483,041;

– BRL 4,114,483,041; public sector (others) – BRL 86,616,758;

– BRL 86,616,758; state company – BRL 57,957,454;

– BRL 57,957,454; private company – BRL 5,404,662,677;

– BRL 5,404,662,677; non-profit entities – BRL 4,993,306,438;

– BRL 4,993,306,438; others – BRL 70,037,179.

The figures from the Ministry of Health, in turn, are as follows:

pubic sector – BRL 14 billion;

– BRL 14 billion; private sector – 8 billion.

