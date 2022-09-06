Strong interest rate hike won’t save the euro as energy shock deepens







By Tommy Wilkes and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON (Reuters) – The impact on the eurozone economy and its currency of a deepening energy crisis is so severe that more aggressive monetary tightening by the European Central Bank will do little to stop the euro from falling.

The currency on Monday fell below 99 cents for the first time since late 2002 after Russia cut off natural gas supplies through the main pipeline to Europe, pushing up energy prices and raising fears about a supply crisis.

The battered euro will be front and center at the European Central Bank’s (ECB) meeting on Thursday, as the weak currency – down 13% in 2022 – could worsen already record inflation by making imports more expensive.

Some policymakers said the bank should pay more attention to the euro than in previous periods of weakness because the price of gas is in dollars and a weak euro amplifies the effects of rising energy costs.

Money markets are pricing in an 80% chance of an oversized 75 basis point rise this week, but analysts think that would do little to help the currency.

“This big rate hike will do nothing to rescue the euro. A recession is ahead and geopolitical concerns are unmanageable,” said Agnès Belaisch, strategist at the Barings Investment Institute. “In fact, the odds are high that rising interest rates will coincide with inflation and recession in 2023.”

Goldman Sachs predicted on Monday that the euro will weaken to 97 cents and stay there for the next six months because the demand destruction caused by the gas crisis will lead to “a deeper and longer contraction”.

Capital Economics revised its forecast to 90 cents for next year – a 9% drop from current levels.

The euro has been inversely correlated with gas prices for months, meaning it tends to fall when energy prices rise. Gas prices rose 255% in 2022 and on Monday jumped 30%.

The eurozone is almost certainly slipping into recession, with business activity contracting for the second month in August.

The energy shock is taking a heavy toll as data suggests speculators have increased their bets against the currency.







