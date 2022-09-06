Student receives almost R$ 32,000 off fies; Learn how to renegotiate

The new deadline for university students who took out loans through the Education Financing Fund (Fies) to request the renegotiation of their debts began on Thursday (September 1). Students who are renegotiating their debts must pay in full for the discount to be applied. If you want to know more about the special discount conditions for FIES, just continue reading this article.

Read more: Learn Some Ways to Choose Your Profession

Renegotiation of FIES debt can grant discount of up to 92%

The renegotiation can be contracted until December 31, 2022, remotely and directly with the financial agents (Caixa and Banco do Brasil). Students who are paying their tuition in daily installments are entitled to a 12% discount on debt.

However, students who were in the process of leaving school on December 30, 2021, but who have been in arrears with tuition payments by more than 90 days, may be entitled to a discount of up to 99% of the total amount, depending on each case. The discount obtained varies according to the candidate’s profile.

Additionally, students with delays of more than one year who have benefited from the Emergency Assistance or who are enrolled in Cadúnico can request the discount. Students can simulate renegotiations with the bank with which they have the Fies contract to find out if they are entitled to the benefit.

Students enrolled in CadÚnico

Students enrolled in the Cadastro Único para Programas Sociais (CadÚnico) or approved in emergency aid will receive a 92% discount on the total debt amount, which in this case may be divided into 10 equal installments.

It is estimated that 548 million students with delays of more than 360 days in FIES fall into this category, as in the case of the student who received almost R$ 32 thousand in a discount, as shown in the photo above.

FIES Caixa application

Caixa launched the Fies Caixa application at an event in Campinas (SP), which, in addition to allowing users to analyze contract data and generate slips, will also allow renegotiation of late payments with discounts.

Thus, almost 2 million customers will be able to benefit from the service channel that is already available for download.