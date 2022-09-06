Survey reveals results of the electoral dispute for a seat in the Senate by RS

A survey by Real Time BigData, released this Monday, reveals the results of the consultation with the population on the electoral situation for the vacancy in the Federal Senate in Rio Grande do Sul.

To carry out this research, a sample of 1,200 interviews was used, carried out between the 2nd and 3rd of September. The survey was stratified according to gender, age group and education level.

The data collection work was carried out with voters aged 16 or over, in cities in seven regions of Rio Grande do Sul. The survey’s margin of error is 3 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. According to TSE Resolution No. 23,600/2019, the survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under No. RS-08354/2022.

Stimulated – Senator

Hamilton Mourão (REP): 28%

Olívio Dutra (PT): 25%

Ana Amelia Lemos (PSD): 20%

Commander Nadia (PP): 3%

Professor Nado (Forward): 1%

Maristela Zanotto (PSC): 0%

Paulo Rosa (DC): 0%

Airto Ferronato (PSB): 0%

Fabiana Sanguiné (PSTU): 0%

Francisco Settineri (PCO): 0%

White/Null: 6%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 17%

Stimulated – Senator – Voters of Eduardo Leite

Olívio Dutra (PT): 32%

Ana Amelia Lemos (PSD): 30%

Hamilton Mourão (REP): 15%

Commander Nadia (PP): 3%

Professor Nado (Forward): 1%

Maristela Zanotto (PSC): 1%

Airto Ferronato (PSB): 1%

Paulo Rosa (DC): 0%

Fabiana Sanguiné (PSTU): 0%

Francisco Settineri (PCO): 0%

White/Null: 4%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 13%



Stimulated – Senator – Voters of Onyx Lorenzoni

Hamilton Mourão (REP): 69%

Ana Amélia Lemos (PSD): 14%

Olívio Dutra (PT): 3%

Commander Nadia (PP): 2%

Professor Nado (Forward): 0%

Maristela Zanotto (PSC): 0%

Airto Ferronato (PSB): 0%

Paulo Rosa (DC): 0%

Fabiana Sanguiné (PSTU): 0%

Francisco Settineri (PCO): 0%

White/Null: 2%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 10%



Stimulated – Senator – Voters of Edegar Pretto

Olívio Dutra (PT): 82%

Ana Amélia Lemos (PSD): 4%

Commander Nadia (PP): 4%

Hamilton Mourão (REP): 3%

Professor Nado (Forward): 0%

Maristela Zanotto (PSC): 0%

Airto Ferronato (PSB): 0%

Paulo Rosa (DC): 0%

Fabiana Sanguiné (PSTU): 0%

Francisco Settineri (PCO): 0%

White/Null: 2%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 5%

Stimulated – Senator – How to vote who approves the government of RS

Hamilton Mourão (REP): 29%

Olívio Dutra (PT): 25%

Ana Amélia Lemos (PSD): 22%

Commander Nadia (PP): 3%

Maristela Zanotto (PSC): 1%

Professor Nado (Forward): 0%

Paulo Rosa (DC): 0%

Airto Ferronato (PSB): 0%

Fabiana Sanguiné (PSTU): 0%

Francisco Settineri (PCO): 0%

White/Null: 4%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 16%

Stimulated – Senator – How to vote who disapproves of the RS government

Olívio Dutra (PT): 30%

Hamilton Mourão (REP): 30%

Ana Amélia Lemos (PSD): 15%

Commander Nadia (PP): 3%

Professor Nado (Forward): 1%

Paulo Rosa (DC): 1%

Maristela Zanotto (PSC): 0%

Airto Ferronato (PSB): 0%

Fabiana Sanguiné (PSTU): 0%

Francisco Settineri (PCO): 0%

White/Null: 7%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 13%





See too