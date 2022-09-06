SUS pharmacists are authorized to perform simple dressings and collections for Pap smears

Ordinance includes the pharmacist in the list of professionals authorized to perform simple dressing and collection of material from the cervix for cytopathological examination in the SUS.

The Ministry of Health published last Thursday, 09/1, Ordinance nº 531/2022 (see the full here – https://in.gov.br/en/web/dou/-/portaria-n-531 -de-1-de-setembro-de-2022-426597252), which includes the pharmacist in the list of professionals authorized to perform simple dressing and collection of material from the cervix for cytopathological examination within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS) . The Ordinance includes the code of the Brazilian Classification of Occupations (CBO) of pharmacists in the Table of Procedures, Medicines, Orthoses, Prostheses and Special Materials of the SUS, the former SIA/SUS table, so that simple dressings and Pap smears performed by pharmacists recognized by the system in states and municipalities.

“This is an achievement that the Federal Pharmacy Council (CFF) has been trying to build for years within the Ministry of Health. We just have to celebrate these two codes more in SIGTAP, which are added to another 49 specific codes, totaling 167 codes linked to pharmacists”, declares the president of CFF, Walter Jorge João. The president of the CFF praises the work of the working groups on Clinical Analysis (GTAC) and on Cytology, of the council, which are coordinated respectively by vice president Lenira da Silva Costa and treasurer Samuel Meira, a specialist in Cytology. The Cytology WG even prepared several letters and opinions that supported the Ministry of Health in publishing the ordinance.

Walter Jorge João believes that, with the release, pharmacists who work in public health teams in carrying out these procedures will have their work recognized within the system. The pharmacist is qualified to carry out all the steps of the cervical cancer preventive exam. So it is fair that he is recognized within the SUS as a professional able to perform the collection, which is part of the exam.

“The update of the ordinance that deals with SUS procedures, contemplating the pharmacist’s BOD in the collection of material from the cervix for cytopathological examination, brings recognition of our work to the integrality of the principles of quality of an exam that depends on the pre -analytical, analytical and post-analytic, being the collection, part of the pre-analytic, primordial”, evaluates Lenira da Silva Costa.

The General Coordination of Management of Health Information Systems of the Department of Regulation, Assistance and Control of the Secretariat of Specialized Health Care of the Ministry of Health (CGSI/DRAC/SAES/MS) will be responsible for the adequacy of the Management System of the Table of Procedures, Medicines, Orthoses, Prostheses and Special Materials of the SUS (SIGTAP), the Health Terminology Repository – RTS and the Outpatient and Hospital Information Systems – SIA/SUS and SIH/SUS to implement the changes defined in the Ordinance. This change must take place immediately.

To learn more about how to use the SUS Management System for the Table of Procedures, Medicines, Orthoses, Prostheses and Special Materials (SIGTAP) for these and other codes, access the video lesson available on the edufarma.cff.org.br platform.

Source: CFF Communication