Suspension of the nursing floor mobilizes government, Supreme and Congress

posted on 06/09/2022 03:55



(credit: Roque de Sá/Agência Senado)

The plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) will judge, starting next Friday, the decision of Minister Roberto Barroso that suspended the national nursing floor. The session will take place in the virtual plenary, an environment in which there is no debate and the ministers cast their votes in the Court’s electronic system, and will be open until September 16. The trial can be suspended at any time if any magistrate requests more time for analysis or prominence, an instrument that takes the discussion to the face-to-face sessions.

The suspension of the floor, which should have started to be paid yesterday, triggered an intense movement on the Esplanade in search of a source of resources that could make the salary floor of the category viable. Today, Barroso will meet with Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to discuss the matter. Pacheco declared that the law is a fair measure that will benefit professionals who stood out in the pandemic and who have absurdly underestimated salaries in the country.

“I have no doubt that the real desire of the Three Powers of the Republic is to enforce federal law and, at the same time, preserve the financial balance of the health system and federated entities. With dialogue, respect and intelligence, we will provide a quick solution to this “, he highlighted.

The law that created the minimum salary established the remuneration of R$ 4,750 for nurses, but also for nursing technicians, who must receive at least 70% of this amount, and for nursing assistants and midwives (50%). Barroso’s decision complied with the request of the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments (CNSaúde) and seven other entities, which filed a lawsuit to make the rule unfeasible, due to the absence of a source of funds for the cost of the new salaries.

Uncertainty

Gomes pointed out that the suspension of the floor generates uncertainties, “which may discourage work, as well as generate strikes in the sector, as is already speculated within the category”. Yesterday the Union of Nurses of the Federal District (SindEnfermeiros) held an act, at the end of the day, at the Plano Piloto Bus Station, in defense of the law. Entities that make up the National Nursing Forum are calling on professionals to carry out demonstrations on the day of the beginning of the trial, in all capitals.

According to the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen), the Ministry of Health reported that it will guarantee resources for hospitals linked to the Unified Health System (SUS). However, the folder did not position itself. “We are going to prove in the STF that the rule is constitutional, and economically viable. The revolt of society and the broad popular support for nursing shows that the decision was wrong and must be reversed, so that justice prevails”, said the president of the Regional Council. of Nursing of the Federal District (Coren-DF), Elissandro Noronha.

The Ministry of Economy fears that the bill for the payment of the minimum salary will end up with the Union, which may be forced to readjust the SUS table or adopt some other measure that burdens the public coffers. Until the case is decided on the merits, the law has no legal effect, so it is not necessary to readjust the salaries.

“If the decision on the merits maintains the national floor, it will be up to the Supreme Court to determine whether the floor should be observed since the enactment of the law, which will entail the need for retroactive payment, or to modulate the effects of the decision for the date of its publication. Both alternatives are possible”, recalled Fernando Bosi, partner at Almeida Advogados, specialist in labor and social security law.

Mayor Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on his social networks, also made himself available to the minister to find solutions. In Congress, there are some proposals to find the necessary resources, such as the creation of municipal lotteries and the release of gambling. Another idea is the repatriation of funds deposited abroad in an irregular manner.

The issue also entered the political agenda of candidates. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said he always defended the measure and criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Allies of the president, in turn, began to use the suspension of the floor to attack the Supreme, although the government itself has positioned itself against the project in Congress. Government leader in the Chamber, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) said that the Planalto will defend the nursing floor through the Attorney General’s Office (AGU).