‘Symbols of Independence’: meet the caboclo, strength of national identity | Newspaper Today

The concept of Brazilian emerged at the time of Brazil’s independence and Jornal Hoje showed that one of the symbols of this Brazilianness is the caboclo – an entity that is half indigenous and half black, and which until today is an essential presence in the independence parades in Bahia. (See video above)

The caboclo always carries the Brazilian flag and displays the posture of a winner who has defeated the dragon, symbol of the Portuguese crown.

Several cities in Bahia have a similar image and he is the star of the parades that celebrate the separation from Portugal. A war hero, of battles that many Brazilians have never heard of, but which were fundamental to the independence process.

The clashes took place in at least seven provinces, as the states were called at the time. Even in parts of Uruguay, which at the time belonged to Brazilian territory.

“During the independence process itself, some of its participants, some of its outstanding participants actively engaged, they were very successful, in creating a version of what they were doing. What version was this? The independence of Brazil would be a peaceful political process. No bloodshed, no disorder, no civil war. (…) This version gained shape throughout the 19th century and it became a true myth of origin”, explains Professor João Pimenta.

The Portuguese army concentrated troops in Salvador. The war lasted more than a year in Bahia, until the victory on July 2, 1823..

In the terreiros, the caboclo gained another meaning, which is also part of this symbol of independence.

“It also gains religious contours. Even on the 2nd of July, many terreiros in Salvador tend to have religious obligations towards the owner of the land”, says Professor Carlos da Silva Júnior.