Tankers may stop if the price of diesel does not fall – Economy

Last Friday (2/9), Petrobras reduced the price of gasoline at refineries by R$0.25, but the price of diesel did not change (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) The president of the Union of Transport Companies of Fuels and Petroleum Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque-MG), Irani Gomes, stated that the transporters are dissatisfied with the price of diesel oil. Last Friday (2/9), Petrobras reduced the price of gasoline at refineries by R$0.25, but the price of diesel did not change.

According to Gomes, the tankers are studying the possibility of resuming the strikes. “We sent a communiqué requesting the reduction, in the same way they did with gasoline. If there is no answer, we will speak up and take some action”, he said.

For him, the feeling of the transporters in the sector is frustration and indignation. “Diesel is still at a very high price and is putting a lot of burden on carriers. It is one of the largest inputs accounted for in freight,” he said.

Furthermore, the president of Sindtanque-MG explains that this year, for the first time in history, the price of diesel oil exceeded the value of gasoline. “This never happened and, therefore, we want to know what Petrobras’ justification is, because nobody gives us that explanation”, he pointed out.

Gasoline reduction came into effect this Friday

With the decision of Petrobras, this Friday, the average price of gasoline went from R$ 3.53 to R$ 3.28 per liter. In the previous adjustment, announced fifteen days ago, the company dropped the price of fuel by 4.85%.

According to the state-owned company, the reduction is consistent with the company’s pricing practices and follows the evolution of reference prices. “Petrobras seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to the internal values ​​the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, he said in a note.

Petrobras informed that, considering the mandatory mixture of 73% of gasoline A and 27% of anhydrous ethanol for the composition of the gasoline sold at the gas stations, the company’s share in the consumer price will increase from R$ 2.57, on average, to R$ 2.39 for each liter sold at the pump