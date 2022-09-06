Taxpayers can now renegotiate debts with the Federal Revenue

More than 112,500 taxpayers can renegotiate around R$1 trillion in debts managed by the Federal Revenue

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

Since last Thursday (1st), more than 112,500 taxpayers have been able to renegotiate around R$1 trillion in debts managed by the Federal Revenue. Thus, depending on the case, debts can be paid with a discount in up to 145 installments.

In this way, renegotiation is possible through the modality called tax transaction, which is carried out through a previously published public notice or through individual proposals made by the debtor or by the Revenue itself.

Who can apply for renegotiation?

Therefore, you can request renegotiation with the IRS:

100 thousand taxpayers with small debts (up to 60 minimum wages) totaling R$ 1.8 billion.

The “small value tax administrative litigation transaction” includes individuals, micro-enterprises and small businesses. In this way, debts can be paid at a discount and with an entry in installments and the remaining balance in up to 52 installments.

2,500 taxpayers with irrecoverable tax credit debts totaling R$10 billion.

This modality is the so-called “transaction in tax administrative litigation of irrecoverable tax credits”, in which the debt can also be paid at a discount, with entry in installments and the remaining balance in 120 installments, reaching 145, depending on the case.

10 thousand taxpayers with debts in the so-called “individual transaction proposed by the taxpayer”.

This modality includes large debtors, bankrupt companies, companies undergoing judicial or extrajudicial recovery and public entities. Thus, the debt is also discounted and payment is made in installments and the remainder in 120 or 145 installments, depending on the type of taxpayer.

How to renegotiate debts?

Negotiations of small debts and irrecoverable credits:

Open a digital process on the Virtual Service Center Portal (e-CAC Portal);

To access the site, you must have a gov.br account at the silver or gold level or generate an access code on the Revenue website;

Select the “Tax Transaction” option in the Service Concentration Area field on the Revenue website;

Click on “Transaction by adhesion in the administrative tax litigation of irrecoverable tax credits” or “Transaction in the administrative tax litigation of small value”.

Inform your data, debts;

Select one of the available debt payment options;

Sign terms of agreement and science.

Negotiations of individual tax transactions:

Open a digital process in the e-CAC;

Have a silver or gold level gov.br account or generate an access code on the Revenue website;

Select the option “Tax Transaction”;

Select the “Individual transaction proposal presented by the taxpayer of tax credits in tax administrative litigation”;

Inform the data and attach all necessary documentation.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

Image: Marcelo Ricardo Daros/shutterstock.com