The Chevrolet Tracker is still in great shape and was the best-selling SUV in Brazil in August, with 6,708 license plates in the period, surpassing its July mark, which was 5,998. As a result, General Motors’ compact model reached an excellent 39,672 units sold in the year, behind only Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen T-Cross.

And speaking of VW T-Cross, the German automaker’s compact SUV recovered from a bad month in July and scored 6,194 plates in August, with an important second place to help it maintain its lead overall, with 42,598 units.

The Tracker shows breath even with problems in its options (Image: Disclosure / General Motors)

Its fiercest pursuer, the Jeep Compass, was the 4th best-selling SUV in the month, with 5,284 units sold. Year-to-date, the average model of the Stellantis group has a great mark of 40,713 cars sold. At the beginning of September, by the way, it won the update for the 2023 line, with news in connectivity.

The Top 5 SUVs were completed by other stamped figures. The Hyundai Creta, in 3rd place, registered 5,806 license plates and the Fiat Pulse, which continues to maintain good numbers, sold 4,771.

The Chevrolet Tracker can be found in different versions, always with two engine options: the 1.0-litre turbo with 116hp and 16.8 kgf/m of torque and the 1.2-litre turbo with 132hp and 21.4 kgf/m of torque. The SUV, which is one of those affected by the semiconductor crisis, has lost items recently, such as the mirroring of Android phones.

In the premium market, a highlight was the BMW X1, which reigned supreme with 487 license plates, followed by the now national Audi Q3, with 188, in its first full month of sales after the arrival of the new generation.

In its first month of sales, the new Audi Q3 has already sold almost 200 units.

The 10 best-selling SUVs in Brazil in August 2022