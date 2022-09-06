The 5 Most Wanted Games Not on Xbox Game Pass

As you know, the Xbox Game Pass catalog is changing over the weeks, as will happen on September 15, when A Plague Tale: Innocence and 9 other games will leave the service. In fact, it is very likely that in the next few hours we will have the first news about which games will arrive on the service in the next few days, and we may be lucky that one of them meets the wishes of users.

Thanks to a look at the statistics of Google Trends, we were able to know which are the 5 Most Wanted Games for Xbox Game Pass by users, among which we can find some titles recently launched on the market, in addition to others that have been on sale for a few months.

Although the video game subscription service catalog is constantly updated by Microsoft, including games of a very important level, users still want other great games to come to its catalog. Specifically, the 5 most wanted games for Xbox Game Pass by users to be added to the service are as follows:

Elden Ring deathloop Cult of the Lamb Dying Light 2 battlefield 2042

Not surprisingly, the latest title in From Software is among the most wanted games for Xbox Game Pass. Despite the fact that its launch on the service has been publicized due to the possible future inclusion of the title on xCloud, this information has been denied, so for now we will have to wait to see the game on the Microsoft service.

In the presence of deathloop also stands out as it’s a game from a company studio that won’t be coming to the service until the collaboration deal with Sony ends, presumably in the middle of this month. Furthermore, Cult of the Lamb also appears on the list, confirming the game’s popularity.

Finally, Dying Light 2 and battlefield 2042 close the list, being two titles that would fit perfectly in the Game Pass catalog.