The BC’s speeches about inflation that lead to a jump in the dollar and interest rates, while retailers and construction companies fall on the Stock Exchange

Fixed income and foreign exchange markets in Brazil suffered a blow this Tuesday, with a spike in DI rates and a rally in the dollar above R$5.24, which left the Brazilian currency in the global lantern, in a deep adjustment after speeches considered harsh by two Central Bank authorities to question the prospect of the end of the monetary tightening cycle.

The significant correction in local prices took place amid questionable mood abroad, still due to fears of high interest rates that would stifle economies. But the deterioration in domestic assets was more visible, in a clear reversal of the more benign behavior of a few weeks sponsored, in part, by the prospect that interest rates around here would stop rising.

Market comments shortly after the BC’s last monetary policy statement, in early August, were that Brazil would become more attractive from then on, since interest rates would tend to fall, which would raise returns via carrying fixed-income securities.

The greatest appeal of Brazilian debt would thus call for international flow, increasing liquidity in foreign currency and exerting downward pressure on the dollar.

The impact of the idea of ​​ending the interest rate hike also boosted the shares of the Brazilian stock exchange, since the discount to present value would stop increasing with interest stability – and could fall when the BC started the Selic fall cycle, which some homes already predicted for the first half of 2023.

“But the BC has now indicated that the Selic drop process may not happen as the market prices,” said Filipe Villegas, a strategist at Genial Investimentos, for whom BC President Roberto Campos Neto tried to convey a “quite a lot” the day before. in line with the one issued by the main global central banks.

On Monday night, Campos Neto said that the Central Bank is not thinking of lowering interest rates at this moment, but of converging inflation to the targets, stressing that the situation inspires care and that the battle against rising prices in the country is not won. .

This morning, the director of Monetary Policy at Bacen, Bruno Serra, was even more explicit and said that the bank will discuss a possible residual adjustment in the basic interest rate this month, adding that the process of controlling inflation in Brazil is still very incipient.

Both adopted tones considered more “hawkish”, jargon of the financial community that refers to an approach more inclined to the contraction of monetary policy, implying liquidity restriction.

With the prospect of interest rates taking longer to fall, projections for the cost of money soared, knocking out other markets. On the B3, the DI rates between 2024 and 2027 jumped by up to 33 basis points, with a reduction in the slope – a classic move in times of strong monetary tightening.

The possibility of a lower flow of capital from investments that benefit from the fall in interest rates helped to boost the dollar, which rose 1.5% and exceeded R$ 5.24 at maximum, with the real leading the way in falls among the main currencies. global gains on a day of broad gains in the US currency.

On the stock exchange, the Ibovespa dropped about 2%, by far the worst performance among several pairs. Discretionary consumption stocks, more vulnerable to higher credit, plummeted, undermining the overall index.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Americanas (AMER3) and Via (VIIA3) were down between 6% and 8%, while travel company CVC (CVCB3) had losses of more than 6% at the same time. Construction companies, also registering a recent rise, had a day of losses, as was the case with MRV (MRVE3) and CYRELA (CYRE3).

With the rise in the dollar, aviation companies, such as Azul (AZUL4) and Gol (GOLL4), also had significant losses.

While the market reacts strongly to the statements, there are some analyzes that the speech (at first by Campos Neto) was not harsh as it might seem at first. Levante Ideias de Investimento highlights that a good part of the drop in inflation rates came from the reduction in fuel prices, either due to the reduction granted by Petrobras or due to the reduction of taxes.

In other words, the deceleration of inflation stems from the movement of an important – but isolated – item within a basket of products and services whose prices have not yet cooled down. Thus, for analysts, it is incorrect to consider that Campos Neto was “hawkish” in his statements on Monday, but that he only made it clear that inflation remains structurally high.

