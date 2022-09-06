The best moments of the tribute to Taylor Hawkins, from the Foo Fighters

When drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death was announced in the early hours of March 25 this year, two days before the Foo Fighters’ performance at Lollapalooza do Brasil, shock took hold even before the thud was really felt.

The band was in Bogotá, Colombia, and would perform at the Estereopìcnic festival before flying to São Paulo for the show that never took place on Sunday, March 27th.

Nearly six months after the musician’s sudden departure in his 50s, which reverberated around the world in emotional and heartbreaking tributes from fans and friends, the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family join forces and many talents for two concerts in tribute to the drummer.

The first, which took place last Saturday (3) at Wembley Stadium, in London, was the biggest gathering of rock stars since the tribute to Freddie Mercury, which took place in the same place more than 30 years ago, precisely on April 20, 1992. .

There’s room for emotion

Dave Grohl takes over the drums in a few moments during tribute to Taylor Hawkins Image: Scarlet Page/MBC/PA

If the energy of the troupe led by Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee rarely surprises live, this was perhaps one of the first times that seeing the group play with such fervor and such bravery came as a surprise. — a great surprise. The strength in Dave’s voice or the group’s unique conduct were the biggest possible demonstration that the show is going on, but the procession of Taylor’s artists, friends, idols and fans shows that the size of his legacy is much greater than it could have been. imagine yourself.

After all, we are talking about an eclectic list of musicians, all, in one way or another, crossed by the career of Taylor Hawkins and by the muffled beats of his drums in Foo Fighters, which alternated on stage for little more than 6 hours almost non-stop. of cathartic sounds and images.

From past….

Paul McCartney sings ‘Oh! Darling’ live for the first time in tribute to Taylor Hawkins Image: Scarlet Page/MBC/PA

The parade of music legends ranges from members of Hawkins’ alternative bands (for when “Foo Fighters were on vacation”) to rock monsters in all their guises. It’s a curious and fun bombardment of music in its infinite forms.

With so many great moments, it’s even difficult to choose the most exciting or remarkable ones, but some jump to the eyes and ears to go down in history.

Sir Paul McCartney, in his 80s, sang the Beatles song “Oh! Darling” live for the first time, and he did so alongside a powerful Chrissie Hynde, frontman of The Pretenders.

Away from AC/DC since 2016 due to hearing problems, Brian Johnson made a triumphant and long-awaited return, which lived up not only to his resounding career but also to the moment in question.

But Johnson didn’t come alone! He was joined by Lars Ulrich, drummer for Metallica, who also left his mark on the tribute. At 74 years old, Brian unleashed his voice on AC/DC classics “Back in Black” and “Let There Be Rock”, in a performance nothing short of iconic.

Between Brian May enchanting with his solo acoustic version of Queen’s unforgettable “Love of my Life” and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme covering David Bowie, a comeback few expected was that of Them Crooked Vultures. , a group formed by Homme with Grohl and John Paul Jones, from Led Zeppelin.

The trio performed live for the first time in 12 years with a rendition of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”.

In addition, there was also room for Travis Barker, drummer for Blink-182 known to younger generations as “the husband of Kourtney Kardashian”, who played drums for “The Pretender”, and a grandiose performance by Kesha in a visceral cover of ” Children of the Revolution” by T Rex.

During breaks, those who were unable to attend the event were present via video-recorded messages that appeared on the big screens. Duff McKagen and Slash, from Guns’n Roses, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas and Elton John were some of those who insisted on being marked in some way.

…to the future

Nandi Bushell plays drums with the Foo Fighters in tribute to Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium, London, on Saturday (3) Image: Scarlet Page/MBC/PA

But maybe the show was stolen by new generations. More specifically, three younger figures who made the frontman of the Foo Fighters visibly swell with pride.

The first of these was Dave’s own 16-year-old daughter Violet Grohl. The girl shared the stage with her father, who took over the drums, for a sober and charming cover of Jeff Buckley’s “Grace”.

Violet seems to have inherited from her father the naturalness with which she dominates the stage, and although she started out a little shy, with her vocals lower than the instruments, she soon commanded the situation as soon as the technicality was resolved. resolved.

Another proof that the future is already among us is 12-year-old Nandi Bushell. Before introducing her, Dave shared the story of how he was challenged to a drumming challenge by the girl through social media. Advised to accept and enter the competition, he says he was defeated by the girl, who shows joy and an absurd naturalness while playing “Learn to Fly” without taking the smile off her face.

But one of the most emotional moments was when Shane Hawkins, Taylor’s 16-year-old son, joined the band and took over his father’s instrument to play “My Hero.” Dave looked at the boy with an enchantment that was mixed with respect, happiness and hope, while the audience that filled the stadium sang along with the vocalist this one of the Foo Fighters anthems.

For all that, even with so many attractions and so many stories that were mixed, Dave Grohl himself hardly left the scene. Alternating between the microphones, the drums and even the bass, the star was the mainstay of the entire presentation. His voice cracked more than once during the performance of “Times Like These,” and he had to step away from the microphone to compose himself, wiping tears from his eyes as the audience took over the music for him.

The bittersweet mix of joy and sadness that was evident every time Dave stopped to smooth his hair or take a deep breath became the greatest representation of the concert’s symbolism. At the end of the story, it’s all the viscerality of this tribute that stays in memory along with the legacy of Taylor Hawkins.