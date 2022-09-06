The era of single-team AAA games is over for the head of Xbox Game Studios

Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Games Studios, also spoke recently during PAX West 2022 that the era of triple-A games developed and managed by a single team is essentially over, with collaborations that have now become a standard for certain projects.

The main reference of Booty’s speech is probably Perfect Dark, which is being developed in collaboration by The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics and about which, moreover, but the question in fact applies to several games, both Microsoft and the competition.

in fact it is unlikely that a colossal-sized modern AAA game can be realized by a single team under one roof, then Booty’s claim is probably largely agreeable, at least as far as the big publishers’ larger projects are concerned.

“The way games are developed is evolving”explained Booty, “that this happens in a single team under one roof doesn’t happen very often anymore”. So it’s not too strange that Crystal Dynamics was tasked with carrying out part of Perfect Dark’s development with more than 100 developers involved, according to Booty.

On the other hand, something similar had already been done for the Microsoft Flight Simulator with Asobo and Microsoft’s in-house team dedicated to the series, as well as the age of empires 4 which featured collaboration from Relic Studios and World’s Edge.

In fact, most of today’s maxi productions make extensive use of support teams like Certain Affinity, Iron Galaxy, Blackbird, and several others. Much of the astonishment generated by the case of Perfect Dark, however, is perhaps due to the importance that characterizes the Crystal Dynamics team, usually engaged in their own projects and not in supporting others.

Of course, games like Call of Duty or Assassin’s Creed also make use of support studios in addition to the main teams, it’s something really common in today’s industry.

