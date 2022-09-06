The Last of Us Part I hints at new Naughty Dog IP [rumor]

While Naughty Dog is already working on a new game with the possible involvement of Neil Druckman, fans believe they have discovered traces of the project in The Last of Us Part I. In a series of captures shared on social networks, it is possible to observe details of what it looks like. be a fantasy universe, with emphasis on magical characters and creatures.

Concept art can be found during the campaign with Joel and rescues some of the secrets that exist in The Last of Us Part II as well. The post was shared by internet user “IliaAkhavan” and shows a dragon, a pegasus and details of some warriors. Check out the posters below:

Interestingly, if the information about a new IP comes to fruition, this would not be the first time that Naughty Dog bets on hidden ads. In Uncharted 3, a title released in 2011, developers anticipated the arrival of The Last of Us by adding posters of infection and fighting a fungus on murals within the game. Remember:

It is worth remembering that nothing has been officially commented by the studio. Therefore, treat the text with caution.

Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part I ships with issues

Consumers who purchased the Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part I took to the networks to complain about the damage caused to their products. According to them, the editions were damaged due to the poor quality of the protection, as the boxes arrived coated only with a paper package. Click here to learn more.

Don’t forget to follow the MeuPlayStation on our official TikTok profile!