The most recommended FIIs to buy in September; “paper” and logistics funds dominate the list

August marked the best month of the year so far for real estate funds. The stock market index for the segment (Ifix) registered a gain of 5.7% in the period, closing very close to 3 thousand points. As a result, the indicator accumulates an appreciation of 6% in the year, against 4.5% for the Ibovespa.

In the September review, the analysis houses accompanied by the InfoMoney replaced nine funds in the recommended portfolios, almost double the previous survey. Despite the changes, the main list of highlights is the same as last month – with Bresco Logística (BRCO11) firmly at the forefront, with eight nominations. It is the 13th consecutive month that the product leads the preference of analysts.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The second isolated position remains with CSHG Receivíveis Imobiliários (HGCR11), present in six portfolios. Then appear BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11) and Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11), both with five entries.

The list of funds most cited by specialists is completed with Capitânia Securities II (CPTS11). The product supported the four recommendations received in August and was ahead of competitors in the tiebreaker.

Given the performance of August and the expectation regarding the end of the cycle of high interest rates in the country, among other issues, some important discussions are already on the radar.

“We have arrived at the moment when the ‘brick’ funds will start to react and leave the FIIs of financial assets behind, or investors have only made occasional adjustments to their portfolios to get through the months that the July deflation and the possible deflation of August will impact the earnings of CRI funds?”, asks Itaú BBA, in a report.

“An objective answer to this does not exist,” says the bank. On the one hand, the market seems to believe that the Selic rate has reached its maximum point (13.75% per year), a scenario in which it could be admitted that the current performance of “brick” funds is already the beginning of a structural increase. , which was eagerly awaited.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In parallel, however, the institution considers that the July and August deflations were “artificial” and the result of government subsidies, mainly for energy and fuel. “With that, as of September, the monthly result of the IPCA should return to the positive field and raise the income of the FIIs of financial assets, which will become attractive again”.

Read more:

Every month, the InfoMoney presents the five most indicated real estate funds in the portfolios prepared by ten brokers. In the event of a tie, those with the highest average trading volume in the last 12 months are chosen, based on data from the financial information platform Economatica.

Check below the preferred funds for September, the number of notes and the profitability of each security in the last month, in the year and in the last 12 months:

ticker Background Segment recommendations Return in August (%) Return in 2022 (%) Return in 12 months (%) BRCO11 Bresco Logística Logistics 8 9.72 11.21 15.39 HGCR11 CSHG Real Estate Receivables receivables 6 1.79 7.30 13.06 BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logística Logistics 5 4.55 3.24 6.66 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income receivables 5 1.67 9.03 19.79 CPTS11 Flagship Securities II receivables 4 2.74 2.36 4.15 ifix 5.76% 6% 9.12%

Sources: Economatica and brokers (Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Órama, Santander and Rico).

Note: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends and the quotation on 08/31/2022.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Bresco Logística (BRCO11)

The fund remains at the top of the overall ranking, chosen by eight institutions to compose the September selection.

For Itaú BBA, this is a portfolio of high technical quality and a good location, “one of the best in the market for logistics warehouses”. Currently, says the institution, 39% of Bresco’s revenue is located in the capital of São Paulo and 73% of properties are considered “last mile” (last mile), those responsible for the final stage of delivery.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The bank also highlights that only an approximate share of 5% of BRCO11 contracts expire this year, with the largest portion (76%) with a final term only after 2025. “Currently, 95% of contracts are indexed to the IPCA, with the rest indexed to the IGP-M.”

On September 14, the fund will pay BRL 0.70 per share in earnings, which, considering current prices on the stock exchange, is equivalent to an annualized return of 7.7%, according to the bank’s calculations.

Last week, the BRCO11 manager was consulted by B3 and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) after the volume of the fund’s shares traded on the Exchange jumped from BRL 3.2 million, on August 30, to BRL 10.6 million in the following trading session.

In response, Oliveira Trust said it was not aware of “any information, act or fact that may justify the atypical fluctuations”.

CSHG Real Estate Receivables (HGCR11)

The second place among the most recommended funds also remains, with the six entries for the CSHG Receivíveis Imobiliários.

At the end of August, the portfolio announced a public offering, corresponding to its ninth issue of quotas, in the total amount of almost R$500 million. It also announced the distribution of earnings equivalent to R$ 1.20 per share, payable on September 15.

In its analysis of the product, BB Investimentos recalls that, in July, the fund presented a total result of approximately R$ 16.2 million (R$ 1.11/share) and held approximately R$ 6.9 million (R$ 0.47/share) of earnings not yet distributed.

In addition to the result accumulated in previous semesters, says the broker, the portfolio holds approximately R$ 25.9 million (R$ 1.77/share) in “accrued” inflation. [retida] in real estate receivables certificates (CRIs) indexed to the IPCA, which have not yet turned into cash – which should happen gradually over the next few months.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In view of recent figures, and based on the projection of results for the semester (already considering IPCA deflation), the recurring payment of earnings should remain close to R$ 1.20 per share, calculates the institution

“Although there will be a drop in inflation over the next few months, the portfolio’s concentration in CDI-linked papers should, in our view, sustain a distribution level very close to the current one, which is very interesting if we take into account the low risk of the fund’s CRI portfolio.”

BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11)

The product registers five recommendations for September, the same amount as the last survey, and remains among the highlights.

When commenting on the investment thesis in this month’s report, Guide points out that the logistics segment has presented, since the beginning of the pandemic, the most defensive profile among the real estate sectors.

“From this perspective, we see BTLG as the best name to be positioned in, given its broad pipeline of acquisitions and pent-up value in portfolio assets.”

The broker notes that, currently, the product has 15 warehouses, located mainly in the Southeast, with greater exposure to the food segment. “The fund has 52% of its atypical contracts and tenants of great national relevance and low risk, such as BRF, Femsa, Itambé and Natura.”

Atypical agreements are those concluded between the parties with clauses different from common lease instruments. Because of this, they tend to have longer terms and, in general, offer greater security regarding the risk of vacancy and revenue predictability.

Kinea Real Estate Income (KNCR11)

The fund also remained in five portfolios and remains among the most chosen by analysts.

According to a report by Rico Investimentos, KNCR11 is one of the largest funds in the receivables segment, with a net worth of R$4.45 billion. Its portfolio currently comprises 55 CRIs “with good sector diversification”: 57.2% linked to offices, 31% to shopping malls, 5.3% linked to the logistics sector and 6.5% to the residential sector.

According to the institution, the majority of CRIs are from debtors that have a low risk of default.

“We hope that the fund, which is mostly allocated to the post-fixed portion, will be able to reach its highest yields in the coming months”, says Maria Fernanda Violatti, an analyst at XP and one of those responsible for the Rico report.

“Additionally, the management team took advantage of the rise in the Selic rate to sell some operations in the portfolio that had lower spreads, also informing that they will maintain this strategy for the next few months, which may increase the average spread of the portfolio.”

Flagship Securities II (CPTS11)

New last month, the fund supported the four nominations received and closes the list of highlights for September.

In its analysis, BTG Pactual says that Capitânia Securities II has allocations in shares dispersed in different debtors and segments, with exposure to quality assets and with well tied guarantees.

“In addition, the majority of the fund’s CRIs portfolio is made up of exclusive operations by Capitânia, the manager, which makes it possible to negotiate rates and guarantees with its debtors”, comments the bank, according to which the product portfolio is distributed between CRIs indexed to inflation and CDI, quotas of other real estate funds and a portion destined to “liquidity”.

“We like the active management strategy that the fund proposes, both for the allocation of resources in CRIs and for the acquisition of assets in the secondary market (shares of FIIs)”, says Guide, which also recommends the portfolio.

“The fund has dynamic, multidisciplinary management with a long history in the real estate market, which offers profitability reasonably above that of its main peers in the receivables sector”, say the specialists of the house.

What to watch out for in September

The month began with the news of a 1.2% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter, compared to the immediately previous period. In comparison with the same range of 2021, the increase was 3.2%.

Economists, however, have one eye on rising activity and the other on inflation. This Friday (9), the IBGE will release the IPCA for August. The index preview (IPCA-15) in the period showed a negative change of 0.73%, compared to an increase of 0.13% in July. “It was the lowest rate in the historical series, which began in November 1991,” says the IBGE statement. In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates a high of 5.02%.

The so-called “rent inflation”, represented by the IGP-M, also dropped last month. The fall was 0.70%, after advancing 0.21% in July. With the variation, the high accumulated in 2022 dropped to 7.63%.

Finally, the National Construction Cost Index – M (INCC-M) increased 0.33% in August, compared to 1.16% in the previous month. In 2022, the increase reaches 8.80%.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related