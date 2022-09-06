The Rings of Power | Tolkien is turning over in his grave, says Elon Musk

CEO of Tesla (and always controversial), Elon Musk decided to share his brief opinion on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a series currently running on Prime Video.

Apparently, he didn’t like it very much.

“Tolkien is turning over in his grave.”

declared.

“Almost every male character so far is a coward, an idiot, or both. Only Galadriel is brave, intelligent and sympathetic.”

The series suffered from a barrage of criticism both in Rotten Tomatoes how much IMDB. In the well-known aggregator, there were 2 thousand evaluations with an average grade of 2.4/10 and approval of 38%. Meanwhile, the overall score for the latter appeared at 6.3/10, with 26.5% of the votes (2,700) being a score of 1.

This behavior is becoming more and more frequent, and in different productions.

Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, both released this year by Marvel Studios, have also suffered from a barrage of criticism.

In response, Amazon Studios has even temporarily blocked US audience ratings on the streaming platform to help weed out trolls and ensure that every opinion posted is legitimate.

The series produced in Amazon Studios brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of the main works of JRR Tolkien, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take audiences back to a time when great powers were forged, and kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin. Unlikely heroes will be tested, and hope will be dangling from the thinnest of threads, and the greatest villain Tolkien ever created has threatened to cover the entire world in darkness.

Starting in a time of relative peace, the series follows an important group of characters, with new and familiar figures, as they confront the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the depths of the Mountains of Mist, to the fabled forests of the elven capital Lindon, to the isle of Númenor, and the deepest corners of the map, these realms and characters will carve out their legacy, something that will be etched far into history.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is on display, having even become the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Videowith 25 million viewers.