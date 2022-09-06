The Rock praises Brendan Fraser after the actor gets a standing ovation in Venice

The actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrated on social networks the reception that Brendan Fraserhis former colleague The return of the mummyhad during the screening of the film The Whale at the Venice Festival. Fraser received a standing ovation for six minutes, and was moved by the audience.

At the twitterThe Rock wrote: “Man, I’m so happy to see this beautiful public acclaim for Brendan. He supported my coming to his franchise in my first role, which launched my Hollywood career. [Estou] cheering for all your success brother and congratulations to my friend Darren Aronofsky [diretor de The Whale]”; Look:

Fraser’s performance has been praised by international critics — in a text for the Omelet straight from Venice, contributor Mariane Morisawa wrote that the actor “only fails to win the Oscar if something goes terribly wrong“. Earlier, the star spoke about his transformation for the role, and said that Charlie is the “most heroic man” he has ever played.

Still no official title in Portuguese, The Whale follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese man who seeks to reconnect with his daughter, played by Sadie Sink (Max of Stranger Things).

The film does not yet have a date to hit Brazilian cinemas.

