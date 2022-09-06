The STF decision that excited health plans may yield new chapters

the minister of Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, decided to suspend the floor of 4,750 reais for nursing professionals, claiming that there is a risk of worsening in the provision of health services in the country. The minister asked entities for detailed data on the financial impact of this law, which must present them within 60 days. The decision will still be taken to the virtual plenary for discussion between the ministers. Although not definitive, the suspension of the floor leveraged the health sector on the stock exchange. Around 4 pm, roles like South America, D’or Network and hapvida rose by around 3%. “In our view, the floor has an extremely negative impact on the public health sector, which is unable to absorb the additional costs, leading to layoffs, bed closures and, consequently, the precariousness of SUS and Santas Casas”, evaluates a report from the Ministry of Health. Great Investments. “As for companies in our coverage, we see a greater effect at Hapvida, which has a greater disparity between the new floor and the current salary in view of its geographic positioning and lower average ticket”, he concludes.

Follow Radar Economic on Twitter





