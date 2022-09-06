“There’s no shame…”; Whindersson Nunes manifests for the 1st time after being caught in a show by Luisa Sonza, praises ex, but is detonated on the web

The singer performed at Rock in Rio last Sunday (4), on the Sunset Stage; ex-husband of the artist liked the show

After being seen enjoying the show of Luisa Sonza at Rock in Rio, Whindersson Nunes manifested itself for the first time about the act. The comedian, who took advantage of his ex-wife’s performance directly from the Sunset Stage, last Sunday (4), was proud of the singer’s success.

In an interview given to “gshow“, the comedian said he accompanied two songs on the occasion and celebrated the artist’s success.I saw two songs. It was passing, how could I not see? She’s blown away, everyone singing. I liked it, I thought it was cool“, explained the youtuber.

“Everyone feels proud when you see the person starting, even more so when the person has been attacked a lot, and is attacked a lot and all that. You see the person reaching the peak and everything, whoever is not proud is living wrong, right?“, completed Whind.

Some netizens, however, detonated the statement from Piauí. “‘Especially when the person was attacked a lot’, you who provided this entertainment for him“, complained an Instagram user. “Much attacked because of you, you’re not even ashamed“, criticized another. “It was up to him, she was chipped, because he saw her being unfairly attacked and shut up“, said a third.

However, other people defended Nunes. “Funny many saying that she was attacked because of him… she was attacked by the same ones who are now attacking him in the comments. Full of angels that never made a mistake on the internet“, mocked a fan. “He didn’t provide anything, the internet that thinks it’s court. what crazy“, added another.