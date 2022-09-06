Thiago Brennand, businessman who assaulted a woman at a gym in São Paulo, leaves the country

The entrepreneur Thiago Brennand, caught on security camera beating a woman at a gym in São Paulo, he left the country this Sunday (4), hours before being denounced by the São Paulo Public Ministry (MPSP) for bodily harm and corruption of minors.

The agency asked in the complaint to seize his passport and the obligation to keep the address updated, but the request was not analyzed in time.

To G1the businessman’s defense said he traveled on a “career flight”, “without there being any restriction that would prevent him from leaving the country”. According to the lawyer, Brennand would already have a date to return to the country and is “at the disposal of the authorities”.

Sources from the Federal Police (PF) informed the Uol Tab that Thiago Brennand passed through immigration at 00:10 on Sunday. However, the destination was not revealed.

Complaint

The MPSP asked for compensation from BRL 100 thousand in moral damages to the victim, model Helena Gomes, on account of the aggression. The judge is yet to rule on the case.

According to prosecutor Bruno César Cruz de Assis, the attacks at the gym took place in the presence of Thiago’s underage son, who would have been induced by his father’s behavior.

“After the acts of violence perpetrated by your parent, ‘that your father was spitting on you because you’re a bitch and you deserved it’, repeating the phrase a few times, in addition to also offending another student at the establishment, who tried to appease the situation, calling -a from ‘p*’ and ‘slut’,” the prosecutor wrote.

aggression and harassment

Thiago Brennand appeared in a video revealed by Fantastic assaulting the model at a luxury gym in São Paulo. After the case was disclosed, new allegations against the businessman became public.

Two other women said they were previously persecuted by Thiago, shortly after they rejected advances made by him.

One of the victims, who did not identify himself, pointed out that he had made formal complaints to the management of the academy.

According to the report of a victim who did not want to be identified, Thiago would have attacked, raped and kept her in prison, in addition to forcing her to tattoo his initials.