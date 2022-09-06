Third day of Rock in Rio is marked by marriage proposals | Rock in Rio

1 of 8 Pedro and Isabela got engaged during Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Personal archive Pedro and Isabela got engaged during Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Personal archive

Together for over 5 years, Pedro and Isabela are from the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Contadora, Isa is a born belieber and saw the event as a chance to meet the idol of youth. Already he, who works with audiovisual, is working at Rock in Rio. Full sync!

Pedrinho, as he is known by his closest friends, planned the surprise with some of them and waited for a gap between the shows of Demi Lovato and Bieber to make the request. The result: a resounding yes with lots of kisses!

2 of 8 Pedro and Isabela’s alliances — Photo: Personal archive The alliances of Pedro and Isabela — Photo: Personal archive

3 of 8 Bárbara and Guilherme got engaged during Rock in Rio — Photo: Personal archive Bárbara and Guilherme got engaged during Rock in Rio — Photo: Personal archive

One of the reasons 9/4 tickets sold out so quickly is due to the marriage proposal of Barbarian and William. 🤣 About to turn 13 together, the tattoo artist had the idea and had the support of both families and friends. Detail, 10 years ago they were at the event.

There were many friends of ours at the time of ordering. As he had been organizing for months, some friends and family managed to go! There were a lot of people trying to buy tickets!

Bárbara says that the groom had thought about Rock in Rio because of the scale of the event. She also had a desire for the request to be in public and by surprise. But one factor was crucial for the request to have taken place on the 3rd day of the festival: the presence of IZA!

Since she was in the line-up of the event, Guilherme already had the idea and was organizing with friends and family how it could be and who could be present with us.

4 of 8 Bárbara, Guilherme and the accomplices of the marriage proposal — Photo: Personal archive Bárbara, Guilherme and the accomplices of the marriage proposal — Photo: Personal archive

Bingo! The perfect moment! Guilherme made the request while the Diva sang “Talismã”, a song that represented the couple. IZA, RUN HERE! 🥰

5 of 8 João and Isabelly got engaged at Justin Bieber’s concert — Photo: Personal archive João and Isabelly got engaged at Justin Bieber’s concert — Photo: Personal archive

Directly from Bonsucesso to the City of Rock. together for 8 years, João and Isabelly are a lot of JB fans and that’s why the engineering student saw the perfect opportunity to ask the newly graduated physiotherapy graduate to marry him.

Rain, slow music and the idol show rolling in front of you. Want a better scenario than this? John didn’t miss the chance and when Bieber sang “Too Much” made the request to her. And just like the case above, the young man had the help of Melissa and Sophiafriends of the two, to register the special moment!

6 of 8 Melissa and Sophia were João’s accomplices in the marriage proposal with Isabelly — Photo: Personal archive Melissa and Sophia were João’s accomplices in the marriage proposal with Isabelly — Photo: Personal archive

7 of 8 Evelyn and Fellipe recreated the same photo from 5 years ago — Photo: Personal archive Evelyn and Fellipe recreated the same photo from 5 years ago — Photo: Personal archive

Evelyn and Fellipe are from São Gonçalo and have been together for 6 years. A big fan of Demi Lovato, the advertising student says that her fiance already knew it would be a special day for her and that’s why he chose “skyscraper“, your favorite song, to place the order.

But those who see close, don’t see it run, right?! Hours before the show and the order, the two ended up getting lost in the City of Rock.

I borrowed a phone to talk to him and we met to watch Demi’s concert.

8 of 8 Evelyn fulfilled two dreams on 9/4: to see Demi Lovato’s concert and to be proposed — Photo: Personal archive Evelyn fulfilled two dreams on 9/4: to see Demi Lovato’s concert and to be asked to marry her – Photo: Personal archive

But in the end, everything worked out and there was even time to recreate the photo they had taken in 2017, on the day that Lady Gaga would be the headliner, but canceled for health reasons.

And there was a request with Demi Lovato’s blessing!