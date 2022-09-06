Three new Renault electric cars are expected to hit the Brazilian market in 2023

Renault launched today (5) three electric car models that should arrive in the Brazilian market in 2023. They are the Megane E-Tech, Kangoo E-Tech and Master E-Tech and all were announced during the E-Tech 100% Electric Days, an event held in São Paulo. There are not many details revealed yet about the manufacturer’s vehicles. At first, what is known about the Megane E-Tech is that it will come equipped with an engine with a power of 220 hp and torque of 36, kgfm of torque. According to the brand, the car will be able to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds.

As for the Kangoo E-Tech, the engine is a little less powerful, with 120 hp and that of the Master E-Tech has not yet been revealed, however, the automaker said that it will have a range of 200 km and no emission of pollutants during charging. . The Kangoo, meanwhile, promises to travel up to 300 km on one charge. The Megane will have the longest range of the three cars, with 450 km and fast charging support. In this way, a charge of just 8 minutes will be enough for him to walk another 100 kilometers. In addition, its entire coating comes from 100% recycled materials and the same goes for other plastic components. The president of Renault in Brazil, Ricardo Gondo, spoke about the model:

With the arrival of the Megane E-Tech in the first half of 2023, we will expand the 100% electric Renault E-Tech range in the country. And I can tell you that Megane E-Tech will change the way you see Renault in Brazil