Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin remember 1 year of cancer treatment for their daughter and launch campaign: “Awareness”

Now in September, little Lua, daughter of journalists Tiago Leifert (42) and Daiana Garbin (40) completes one year of treatment against Retinoblastoma, a rare type of cancer that affects the eyes. And it is also in the month of September that the national day to combat this disease takes place. Therefore, the couple prepared an awareness campaign that aims to reach the entire country.

The couple used their social networks, this Monday (5), to remember their daughter’s fight against this disease and to publicize the campaign, which starts in São Paulo and, according to the forecast of the engaged dads, will only be the first year of awareness work. The “De Olho nos Olhinhos” campaign aims to warn about ways to prevent the disease.

The start will take place on September 17, at Parque do Ibirapuera, in the capital of São Paulo, with an event that should involve volunteer specialists to guide parents and people in general on ways to detect the problem preventively, as well as transmit information about treatments. to be adopted. The action also provides for recreational activities for children and activities for visitors.

With a video on the official profile of the former presenter of Big Brother Brasil on Instagram, Tiago and Daiana commented that the exact date of the child’s first year of treatment is very close to the National Day to Combat Retinoblastoma: “De Olho nos Olhinhos. We spent the last few months here at home, attentive. Our Lua will complete 1 year of treatment and we decided to launch an awareness campaign about Retinoblastoma, “said Leifert in the caption of the publication.