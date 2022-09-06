Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin talk about their daughter’s cancer treatment

Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin used their social networks this Monday (05) to make an announcement to fans and followers. The publication was made through Instagram, where the couple revealed details of the health status of Lua, who is battling a rare cancer.

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter has been undergoing treatment for retinoblastoma (a rare type of eye cancer) for a year.

Advertising Could not load ad

“Hey guys! Now in the month of September, our daughter Lua is completing one year of cancer treatment, and the one-year anniversary of treatment, coincidentally, falls very close to National Retinoblastoma Day.”started.

And continued: “Is it a rare disease? It’s a rare disease, but it happens. And we want people to find out as soon as possible. Early diagnosis is essential, so it is important to disseminate information. That’s our intention“, they told.

(Photo: Playback/Instagram)

“I believe in God”

Recently, Tiago Leifert gave an emotional interview to Rica Perrone and talked about his daughter’s health.

“I was a much more anxious person, and cancer is a master class in calm. Because sometimes you don’t see anything for more than a month, sometimes three weeks, and the doctors tell you that clearly. I learned that you couldn’t make a plan. This anxiety that would be fatal for many people, you learn to deal with. And another thing is that “why me?”, but why not me?”he said.

And continued: “I just prayed for my daughter and my nephews that nothing would happen to them. On me, not on them. And yet it happened. Do you know why? Because it’s random. I believe in God a lot more now, I have huge faith in my daughter’s healing, but when he created this here, he didn’t create anyone special and immune, and I’m no different from anyone else. Everyone has a rock to carry – this is mine.”he concluded.

SEE ALSO: Justin Bieber opens concert album at Rock in Rio: “Te amo”