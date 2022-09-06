Ticiane Pinheiro shows her daughters toy kitchen: “it has everything”

Ticiane Pinheiro showed the details of her daughters’ new and luxurious toy

the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro showed fans a beautiful surprise that he prepared for his daughters. She is the mother of two girls, Rafa and Manu. His eldest daughter turned 13 years old recently. While the youngest daughter turned three.

Rafaella Justus is the result of his former relationship with the businessman Roberto Justus. They were together for almost seven years, but their marriage ended in 2013 when they announced their separation. At the time, Rafinha was only four years old.

Currently, Tici is married to journalist César Tralli. The communicators made the union official and said the “awaited yes” in 2017. Together they were Manuella’s parents. The girl is the firstborn of the father and the youngest of the mother.

Ticiane Pinheiro lives with her heiresses and her husband in a luxurious apartment in an upscale neighborhood of São Paulo. The property is also undergoing some renovations. Turns out Mom decided to change the girls’ rooms.

In her social networks, Tici said that Manu left the crib and now sleeps in a bed. Rafa’s room, on the other hand, had a more childish decor and, therefore, she decided to change the room, leaving it with a teenager’s face.

To top it off, the girls got a nice surprise from their mom! The presenter ordered a toy kitchen for the puppies. The luxurious item even has a stove cooktop with mouths that light up! Rafa and Manu’s new kitchen was made in pastel tones and with light colors.

“Look how awesome that arrived. Most beautiful thing! This kitchen for children to play. We even have a fridge, microwave, sink, cupboards, pantry to put things, it has everything. I loved it and I’m sure the girls will love it. It’s new to them, little surprise!” Ticiane Pinheiro.

The toy beyond luxurious is made to measure and has several options of colors, shapes and sizes. The simplest models cost from 1,140 reais. The one Tici gave to his daughters has three modules and, therefore, costs more than 2,500 reais. Chic, right?!

