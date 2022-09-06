Tierry takes on a new flirt and makes a confession involving Gabi Martins

Tierry opened up about love life, during the third day of Rock in Rio, this Sunday (4). Honest, the singer assumed he is flirtingand delivered a confession involving his former relationship with Gabi Martinswhich had its end announced earlier this year.

“People are unlucky, they do the roll. We’re here for that. But hey, I can’t be with someone in public. Even when I was dating, I couldn’t”he assumed, in an interview with journalist Rafael Godinho, from Quem magazine. The musician stated that he is a very reserved person in his relationships.

Advertising Could not load ad

“I remember people commenting ‘oh, he can’t be in public and stuff’, really, it’s my private thing, so I think I’m very reserved”, explained Tierry. Speaking of love, the artist was present at Justin Bieber’s show, of whom he has great admiration.

“He is a reference for a f*cking artist. Matuê too, today I came to enjoy him, but I arrived a little late. But I had already seen his show and, on top of everything, we follow each other and stuff. Taylan is also another kid that I’m a big fan of, I love trap a lot. I love pop music a lot too, besides country music, I’m a guy that I’m very eclectic”he said.

SEE MORE: Gabi Martins covers tattoo made for ex-boyfriend Tierry