Tiktokers steal space from globals and become gods

“Are you a Globo artist or tiktoker?”. That was one of the questions that this columnist from splash most heard during the first weekend of Rock in Rio. Dance, fashion and humor influencers, in addition to earning a lounge special only for them, they were a prominent presence throughout the festival – there were many – and received star status, with many perks.

Before the creators of the video platform gained strength with the pandemic, those who occupied the “darling” place in the VIP areas were former BBBs, competing with actors and singers. The current “gods” are different and they excel in the production of dances and quite extravagant looks. They like to get attention, and everything becomes engagement.

A tiktoker with millions of followers is picked up at home, arrives at Rock in Rio in a special van, has an exclusive entrance for “VIPs”, and, received by a producer, goes through the backstage of the festival in a car to the cabin. All this for the influencer and, of course, for the companions. After all, they are always in a group.

Not even Globo actors, with great visibility, get so many pampering. This column of splash heard an actress vent about it backstage, complaining that she lost ground even in recent TV work. The competition for invitations and opportunities between globals and influencers was evident.

Sponsored or free dances

It is worth noting that TikTok has become one of the Rock in Rio content sponsors. The brand has three exclusive spaces, some very close to the Mundo Stage. They are: TikTok Square (open to the public); the TikTok Lounge (exclusive stateroom for creators and guests) and the TikTok Nostalgia Boombox (a content creation kiosk). The brand also created live filters and coverage.

Vanessa Lopeswith 25 million followers on the platform, and “dancing queen”; NoBru, with 10 million fans on the network and TikTok’s global gaming ambassador; and Malu Borges3 million followers, with fashion content, were some of the names that passed through Rock in Rio on the first weekend.

Not everyone receives a fee to be at the event. Many go by invitation only.

However, the column found that to have a sponsored video published by Vanessa Lopes, for example, the value is R$ 100 thousand. Cache much higher than that of TV actresses.

And, whoever thinks that in the tiktoker world there is no “vipinho” and “vipão” is wrong. The more popular the influencer, the more space he gains at the festival. Some earn a fee, are picked up at home and pampered by the sponsoring brands, others receive an invitation and VIP space, but are not entitled to (so) special treatment. One way or another, one thing is for sure: they can.