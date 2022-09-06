“Today is far from ideal”; Velloso doesn’t stop at Abel Ferreira and ‘let the dogs out’ at +3 from Palmeiras

O palm trees ended up failing to win again in the Brazilian Championship and has already added 3 consecutive draws, after the 2 to 2 against Red Bull Bragantino, away from home. The team led by Abel Ferreira knows that it is important to win again, precisely so as not to lose the “fat” that they conquered in the lead after 25 rounds.

However, this last result below expectations brought criticism, even if it was positive for Verdão due to the other teams of the G-4 also not having added 3 points. About the performance, former goalkeeper Vellosoduring his participation in “Baita Amigos”, by Bandsports, made his dissatisfaction very clear:

“(The decision) of the reserve team I didn’t think it was cool, no”started, completing: “Palmeiras did not play in the middle of the week (they entered the field on Tuesday, against Athletico), they will play now. But the game (against Red Bull Bragantino) was very important for Palmeiras to enter with a reserve team, because they ended up with the reserve team of Palmeiras. In this last season, Palmeiras lost important players. Lost (Gabriel) Veron, Felipe Melo, Willian, who made up the cast, helped a lot. no more”replied.

In addition to having made some criticisms of the Palmeirense coach, the former player also mentioned at least 3 players who would be below expectations: “(Today) it depends on (Miguel) Merentiel, Rafael Navarro, Breno Lopes, players far below what the team can yield with the starter”said Velloso, who did not stop there in his assessment:

“The reserve team today is far from ideal. Abel (Ferreira) didn’t need to (scaling the reserves), but the 2-2 that he went for later ended up being important in the round”, finished. It is worth remembering that Palmeiras enters the field this Tuesday (6) against Athletico Paranaense, for the return of the Copa Libertadores da América semifinal, needing to reverse the adverse result from 1 to 0 to advance.