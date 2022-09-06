TSE orders Eduardo Bolsonaro to delete posts about Lula supporting church invasions

Publications linked the former president to the Nicaraguan government, which has repressed religious demonstrations.

Paulo Sérgio/Chamber of Deputies – 12/16/2021

The minister sets a fine of BRL 50,000 if the congressman repeats the publications



the minister Carmen Luciaof Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined that the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), delete the posts made on social networks in which you say that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the Workers’ Party “support church invasions and persecution of Christians.” The minister establishes a fine of R$ 50 thousand, in case the congressman repeats publications with the same content. “Twitter, Facebook and Instagram application providers are required to comply with the judicial order of removal, within 24 hours”, says the magistrate in the decision. She also asks the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPE) to express its opinion on the matter within one day. “The untrue content published in them that results in disinformation, constituting negative electoral propaganda and offense to the honor of the representative candidate and the party to which he is affiliated”, also says the decision, which also considers “damage or risk to the useful result of the process”. is evidenced by the possibility of access to the post by an increasing number of people, which implies the propagation of the offense to the honor and image of the pre-candidate”. Publications made by Eduardo Bolsonaro associated the PT with the Nicaraguan government, which has repressed religious demonstrations. The shared image showed clippings of journalistic headlines published at different times, which read: “PT celebrates dictator Ortega’s victory in facade election in Nicaragua”, “Lula minimizes Ortega’s dictatorship in Nicaragua” and “Nicaragua police prohibits Catholic procession in repression to the church in the country”, further stating that the former president and his caption “support church invasions and persecution of Christians”. According to the latest DataFolha, Lula is the leader in polls of intentions to vote for the Palácio do Planalto, with an advantage of at least 13 percentage points over Bolsonaro, who is seeking reelection.