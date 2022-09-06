TSE orders Eduardo Bolsonaro to remove videos against Lula and PT

Congressman said the former president and his party “support church invasions and persecution of Christians”

The minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) Cármen Lúcia determined this Monday (5.Sep.2022) that federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) remove from his social networks videos in which he claims that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the PT (Workers’ Party) “support church invasions and persecution of Christians.”

The decision also prevents President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) son 03 from making new publications with similar content, under penalty of a daily fine of R$50,000. Here is the full text (46 KB).

“What we have is an offensive message to the honor and image of a pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, with the dissemination of information that is known to be untrue”said the minister in the decision.

In the sentence, Carmen Lúcia also says that “O danger of harm or the risk to the useful result of the process is evidenced by the possibility of access to the post by an increasing number of people”.

The preliminary (provisional) decision meets a representation of the coalition “Brazil of Hope”, which has Lula as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. Lawyers Eugênio Aragão and Cristiano Zanin Martins, who represent the group of parties, pointed to the practice of negative irregular electoral propaganda and dissemination of disinformation on the internet.

“Lula has never closed and will never close churches. The former president has always respected all religions and believes that religious freedom is fundamental to democracy, just as he knows that freedom of belief and worship is a right guaranteed to all Brazilians”, say Aragon and Zanin.