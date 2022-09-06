Ubisoft Forward: The games that will be shown at the event have been officially confirmed

Ubisoft has reconfirmed the date of Ubisoft Forward: The event will air on September 10, 2022 at 4:00 pm PT. The pre-show starts at 4:35 pm. The French company also indicated, through its official press release, what are the games we will see during the show.

According to indications, in Ubisoft Forward there will be “Updates on new Mario+ Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Skull and Bone and a special about Assassin’s Creed that will reveal the future of the franchise.”

Among the new features of Assassin’s Creed is also included the Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which has already been officially announced by Ubisoft, as we show. The pre-show will feature “the latest seasons, characters and content from Brawlhalla, For Honor, The Crew 2, Anno 1800 and more”.

You can follow the event on the Ubisoft website, YouTube on Twitch. we from Windows Club We will also accompany the event with articles here on the site and we invite you to join us to live and comment on the program together.

join us for #UbiForward!

September 10 | 9PM CEST — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 5, 2022

Anyone who follows the presentation on Ubisoft’s official Twitch channel or any official co-streamer will be able to get Drops as a reward for different games. This is the complete list of rewards: