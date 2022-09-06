Understand how much alcohol is enough to disrupt your diet

The rule is clear: alcoholic beverages compromise metabolic goals, especially weight loss. So, if your idea is related to weight loss, avoid it for a while. However, if you are very keen, there is a way to try to keep consumption balanced, allowing a few doses, in a moderate way.

health issue

Alcohol is bad for everyone, however, the risk is even greater for those who have fatty liver, altered blood glucose and high cholesterol. Anyone who suffers from a condition linked to these problems must immediately stop consuming any product with an alcohol content, even drinks. Understanding if your body is well helps prevent a drop in immunity.

the right amount

There is not necessarily a consensus between nutritionists and health experts. Still, the ideal is that consumption is two doses of 10g of pure ethanol per week. This is equivalent to a 250ml glass of beer 5% and half a glass of wine, that is, 170ml. The other distilled beverages deserve attention, because in just one dose the alcohol content tends to be high.

Compensating for calories

To keep the caloric index controlled, try to observe how many calories are in the drink you are consuming. So, discount the menu, replacing carbohydrates with lighter meals. It’s not a can of beer that will increase your weight on the scale, but a lack of awareness of food choices, associated with a lack of physical exercise.

Live with balance and know how to intelligently decide each of the nutrients you are going to ingest. Be mindful of empty calories, lacking protein, vitamins and minerals needed to maintain a healthy routine.