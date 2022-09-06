Understand why interest rates won’t fall anytime soon, despite low inflation







Released on Monday morning (5), the most recent edition of the Central Bank’s (BC) Focus Report confirmed market expectations and recorded the tenth consecutive reduction in inflation estimates for 2022. At the end of the first semester, the variation of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) expected for this year was 8.89%. By Monday, that estimate had dropped to 6.61%, down nearly 2.3 percentage points. And it is likely that the next editions of the Focus will bring further cuts in this estimate.

The justification is the behavior of the index itself. The July IPCA registered a deflation (fall in prices) of 0.38%. And the IPCA for August, whose release is scheduled for Friday (9), should be negative again. Experts’ projections range from drops of 0.3% to 0.8%. As the accumulated high in the 12 months through July is 10.04%, the August result should make the IPCA accumulated in 12 months return to the single digits.

+ Interest rates renew lows and accentuate fall after fuel cut

Low inflation is always good news, especially in Brazil. It justifies a easing of monetary policy, with a reduction in interest rates – which started to rise in early 2021, long before the other relevant countries started raising their own rates. However, the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, ruled out this hypothesis at an event on Monday night. Campos Neto said that while there should be some more indications of deflation, the battle against inflation is not won.

“As we started the monetary tightening process earlier and quickly, there is a perception that we are at the end of the process and one of the only countries where the market expects interest rate cuts”, said Campos Neto. However, he BC soon tried to dismiss this hypothesis in a more vehement way than central bankers are wont to do. “We are not thinking about cutting interest rates at the moment. We think about finishing the work and that means the convergence of inflation. The Central Bank understands that there is still an element of major concern about inflation in Brazil,” he said.

Overzealous? No, prudence. The deceleration of several inflation indices, in addition to the IPCA, resulted from a drop in fuel prices caused both by the reduction of taxes and by price cuts by Petrobras, taking advantage of a relief in the international oil market. However, fuels are just one item, albeit a very important one, in a range of products and services that make up the IPCA. And food, housing and services in general continue with their prices pressured beyond fuel.

And, to help get in the way, oil prices rose again in the international market at the beginning of the week. The announcement by Russia of interruption in gas supplies took a barrel of Brent oil, a reference for Petrobras, to US$ 96.60 on Monday. On Tuesday, prices retreated to US$ 93.20, but even so, the downward trajectory that allowed us to predict a barrel at US$ 80.00 before the end of this year seems to have been interrupted. In other words, the main downward trend in inflation may be compromised, although it is necessary to wait for more data to be sure. All other things being equal, interest rates are unlikely to start dropping anytime soon.







