Unlock BRL 5,000 at Nubank with this step-by-step guide

Currently, Nubank has established itself as one of the most popular banking institutions in Brazil and Latin America. One of the company’s differentials is the autonomy it offers to customers, allowing limit adjustment, loan release and other attractions. What many people don’t know is that it is possible to unlock R$ 5,000 from Nubank in a simple and fast way.

With this amount unlocked, Nubank account holders can pay bills, settle debts, supplement their income, fulfill dreams, shop, invest and much more. The possibilities are endless! But is this release available to all bank customers? We explain below everything you need to know; check out.

Before showing the step-by-step procedure to unlock R$5,000 at Nubank, it is important to remember some important information about the banking institution. Nubank, for those who don’t know, is a Brazilian startup that stands out as a pioneer in the financial services segment. Headquartered in São Paulo, it was created in May 2013. In 2022, the company is considered the 4th most valuable financial institution in Latin America – surpassing even Banco do Brasil.

Unlocking up to R$5,000 at Nubank is a real possibility, available to all users of the institution’s credit cards. To increase the limit, customers must use part of the available balance in the virtual account. In other words, if you need to make a purchase of BRL 300, just deposit this amount in the Nubank account, and later, transform it into the card limit.

However, after confirmation of the deposit, the amount disappears from the digital account until payment of the invoice. After debt fulfillment, the balance can be accessed again. According to information from Nubank, the limit for this conversion is R$ 5 thousand. If payment of the invoice is not made, the debt is compensated with the value of the account, together with a fine and interest.