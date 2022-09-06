UOL columnists’ guesses for Libertadores and Sul-Americana

Palmeiras and Flamengo will re-edit the Copa Libertadores decision in 2022, and São Paulo will return to an international tournament final after nine years. These are the bets of the columnists of the UOL Esporte for this week’s continental tournament playoffs.
For journalists, Abel Ferreira’s team will reverse the advantage of Athletico – who won the first leg by 1 to 0 – and will qualify for the big decision of Libertadores. There were eight votes for Alviverde, against three for Hurricane. The teams return to the field tonight (6), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.
The score was much tighter for the confrontation between São Paulo and Atlético-GO, for the Sudamericana — the team from Goiás won the first duel by 3 to 1, in Goiânia. Six journalists believe that Rogério Ceni’s team will advance in Morumbi, Thursday (8), while five believe in the Dragão classification.
And, as was to be expected, there was unanimity among the columnists for the duel between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield. Defeated 4-0 at the José Amalfitani stadium, the Argentine team needs a miracle to qualify for the Maracanã tomorrow (7) — the game starts at 21:30.
And you, already have your guesses for who qualifies for the decisions of Libertadores and Sudamericana? See the bets of the columnists of the UOL:
Palmeiras vs Atletico
Alicia Klein – Palmeiras
Amara Moira – Palmeiras
Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras
Julio Gomes – Palmeiras
Menon – Athletic
Milly Lacombe – Palmeiras
Milton Neves – Palmeiras
Renato Maurício Prado – Athletico
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Athletico
Rodrigo Coutinho – Palmeiras
Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras
Flamengo vs Velez
Alicia Klein – Flamengo
Amara Moira – Flamengo
Danilo Lavieri – Flamengo
Julio Gomes – Flamengo
Menon – Flemish
Milly Lacombe – Flamengo
Milton Neves – Flamengo
Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo
Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo
Vitor Guedes – Flamengo
Sao Paulo vs Atletico GO
Alicia Klein – Atlético-GO
Amara Moira – Atlético-GO
Danilo Lavieri – Sao Paulo
Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo
Menon – Sao Paulo
Milly Lacombe – Sao Paulo
Milton Neves – Atlético-GO
Renato Maurício Prado – Atlético-GO
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo
Rodrigo Coutinho – Sao Paulo
Vitor Guedes – Atletico GO