Urgent: Camaquã confirms first positive diagnosis for Monkeypox

The municipal health department reported that it is an adult man, who is in isolation.

The Camaquã Health Department (SMS) confirmed, this Monday (5), the first case of monkeypox (Monkeypox) in a resident of the municipality. This is an adult patient, who had the diagnosis confirmed today and will remain in home isolation for the period of 30 days.

Currently, the State has confirmed 115 cases of the disease in 28 municipalities, with 340 people under investigation by the State Secretary of Health (SES).

The municipality mobilized the Surveillance Center, the Basic Health Units and the Emergency Care Unit to identify possible cases of monkeypox.

In case of manifestation of symptoms, the patient should look for any basic health unit in the municipality for medical evaluation. The units are open from Monday to Friday and on weekends the patient must go to the 24-hour Emergency Care Unit (UPA).

The Prefecture reinforces that the current outbreak does not have the participation of monkeys in the transmission to humans. Monkeypox virus is transmitted between people and the current outbreak prevails in intimate contact and sexual transmission.

Main Symptoms

The main symptom is the manifestation of skin rashes, which are lesions similar to pimples or blisters, which can appear on the face, inside the mouth or on other parts of the body, such as hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

The infection generates lumps in the neck, armpit and groin; fever, headache, chills, tiredness, weakness and muscle pain. The infected person stops contaminating other people after the lesions disappear.

means of prevention

The City Council advises the population to take the following precautions:

-Avoid intimate or sexual contact with people who have skin lesions;

-Avoid kissing, hugging or having sex with someone with the disease;

– Hygienize your hands with soap and water and use alcohol gel;

-Do not share bedding, towels, cutlery, glasses or personal objects;

-Use of masks, protecting against droplets and saliva, between confirmed cases and contacts.