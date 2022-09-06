US futures trade higher on holiday return; China stimulus and more market issues today

Most Asian markets rose, in the same direction as the New York futures indices on the morning of this Tuesday (6), on the return of the Labor Day holiday, despite the contrary pressures due to the monetary tightening and the energy crisis of the Europe.

European stocks, on the other hand, are operating with slight gains as investors continue to assess the risks of recession in the continent. The day before, the main indexes closed in the red, with the suspension of Russian gas dominating the sentiment of market participants.

In the shorter week due to the holiday, investors await speeches from Federal Reserve Chairs and a new rate hike decision from the European Central Bank that is expected to be released later this week. The Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) of services and the ISM index of services are forecast for this Tuesday in the US.

The data will be released amid lingering concerns of a possible economic slowdown, as investors monitor whether the Fed is likely to continue raising interest rates at an aggressive pace in a bid to tame rising inflation.

In Brazil, the indicator agenda is weak, counting only on the release of the August employment record, which aims to anticipate the main movements of the labor market in the country.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said last night (5) that the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) this month is open and that the collegiate will evaluate “a possible final adjustment” of the Selic rate, currently at 13.75%.

In the political scenario, the Esplanada dos Ministérios will have the security scheme reinforced on the holiday of September 7th. The date is marked by the return of in-person civic-military parades after two years of suspension because of the pandemic, and should also be the scene of demonstrations by government supporters.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate higher this Tuesday (6) in an attempt to break the sequence of 3 weekly declines.

US Treasury yields also rise as market participants awaited a fresh batch of economic data and Treasury auctions following Monday’s Labor Day recess.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield rose more than 7 basis points to 3.265%, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield gained 6 basis points to 3.408%.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.57%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.66%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.88%

Asia

Most markets in Asia-Pacific closed on positive territory, with a highlight on interest rate hikes in Australia, confirming its fourth increase of 0.5 percentage point (pp).

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised rates by half a point to 2.35%, as expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The day before, the People’s Bank of China lowers the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio, or the amount of foreign exchange reserves that financial institutions must hold, to improve the ability of financial institutions to use foreign exchange funds. From September 15th, the RRR will be 6%, down from 8%.

The decision comes after the yuan fell to two-year lows against the dollar.

The market is keeping an eye on the effect of stimulus measures in China. According to Reuters, Chinese officials signaled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for measures to shore up the slumping economy, saying this quarter was a critical moment amid a further loss of growth momentum.

Shanghai SE (China), +1.36%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.02%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.12%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.26%

Europe

European markets operate slightly higher, reversing some of the losses seen on Monday, as investors weighed a range of economic challenges facing the region, with disruption to gas supplies from Russia dominating the spotlight.

The European stock market crash came after Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom announced that gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be stopped indefinitely. The euro fell sharply as gas prices in Europe soared.

Gas flows via Nord Stream 1 will not resume until Siemens Energy fixes the faulty equipment, Gazprom vice president Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.35%

DAX (Germany), +0.40%

CAC 40 (France), -0.09%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.12%

commodities

Oil contracts show divergent variations in operations this Tuesday after rising the day before with the Organization of Oil Exporting and Allied Countries (OPEC+) reducing production by 100,000 barrels a day in October, a move seen as symbolic to contain the recent drop. from the market.

The prices of iron ore rise again in China, maintaining the trend of gains registered in the previous session, with hope of a reaction of the economy to the stimulus measures.

WTI Oil, +1.16%, at $87.82 a barrel

Brent crude, -1.55% at $94.15 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 1.77% to 691.50 yuan, equivalent to US$99.37

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.11% to $19,993.81 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

On the return of the Labor holiday, the US indicator schedule includes the release of the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services and the ISM index for services.

Here, at 8 am, investors will follow the publication of the August employment record.

Brazil

8:00 am: August employment history

10:30 am: National Treasury holds bond auction

12:15: Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC, meets with David Safra, Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Safra (closed to the press)

USA

10:45 am: August Services PMI

11am: August Services ISM

3. Lula leads voting intentions with 44%; Bolsonaro drops to 31%, shows Ipec



Ipec survey released this Monday (5th) shows stability in the race for the Plateau. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 44%, the same percentage seen a week ago. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fluctuated from 32% to 31%.

Following, Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 8% of voting intentions, compared to 7% in the previous poll, while senator Simone Tebet (MDB) has 4%, one percentage point more than registered in the last survey carried out by the institute. .

Nursing floor judgment

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), released for judgment in the virtual plenary the individual decision in which he suspended the effects of the law responsible for establishing the salary floor for nursing professionals, in the amount of R$ 4,750. Voting will start next Friday the 9th, lasting five days, until Wednesday the 14th.

Barroso was harshly criticized by government and opposition parliamentarians, who approved the bill (PL) in Congress in early August. The text was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who had been using the measure as a way to garner votes from the category.

Renewal of the road fleet

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, sanctioned the law on the Program to Increase Productivity of the Road Fleet in the Country (Renovar), which has as one of the objectives to progressively remove end-of-life vehicles from circulation. The law is published in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Monday, the 5th, with vetoes.

4. Covid

Last Monday (5), Brazil recorded 76 deaths and 7,668 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 112, a reduction of 29% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 18,644, which represents an increase of 18% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 170,186,128, equivalent to 79.22% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,827,513 people, which represents 84.17% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 102,781,006 people, or 47.84% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

GPA’s Board of Directors (PCAR3) authorized the continuation of the studies, as well as the preparation of the implementation of Éxito’s segregation, including all the measures for the creation of Éxito’s BDRs and ADRs programs in Brazil and in the United States, respectively, and on this date, the Board of Directors of Éxito approved the start of work for this purpose.

GPA expects the transaction to consist of the segregation of GPA and Éxito through a capital reduction of GPA with the objective of distributing approximately 83% of the shares of Éxito currently held by the Group to its shareholders. Thus, after the distribution of shares, GPA would maintain a minority interest of approximately 13% in Éxito, with potential for monetization in the future.

Goal (GOLL4)

The airline operator Gol (GOLL4) reported that the offer of seats per kilometers flown (ASK) increased by 439% compared to the same period last year while the total number of seats increased by 414%. The number of departures in the period rose 449%. Revenue per passenger kilometer (RPK) grew 317% and load factor stood at 81.5% (1.3 percentage points higher than in August 2021).

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

