use the simulator and find out how much you will receive

The anticipation of PLR Bradesco 2022 must be paid to bank employees by September 30th. To find out how much you will receive in PLR, the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and region, with advice from Dieese, has already made available the PLR ​​Simulator 2022.

Use the PLR ​​Calculator:

How is the Banking PLR 2022

The bank employees’ PLR is determined by the bank’s annual profit, and the payment is made in two installments, the first being credited until September 30 (advance), and the second until March 1 of the following year, when Bradesco’s profit is consolidated.

To know everything about the Banking PLR 2022, access this page, which contains all the necessary information for you to understand how the calculation is done.

The calculation of Bradesco’s PLR is determined through the CCT (Collective Bargaining Agreement). CCT PLR 2022/2023 details the payment of bank PLR 2022. The amount to be paid in advance is already subject to the 8% salary readjustments, and 13% in the additional installment, achieved in the 2022 Unified National Campaign for Bank Employees (salary campaign ).

Bradesco 2022 PLR is an achievement of the Union

PLR Bancários is an important achievement of the category – together with the trade union movement –, which was the first to guarantee this right in a National Collective Bargaining Agreement, in 1995. Since then, the PLR ​​has gone through many adjustments and improvements, resulting in values increasingly larger to bankers. Nothing could be more fair, since it is bank workers who build the profits of financial institutions with their workforce. Through PLR, a part of this profit is allocated to workers, who can thus increase their annual remuneration.

Impact on the economy

At the national level, PLR Bancários will inject around R$ 8.7 billion into the economy by March 2023, of which R$ 4 billion will be injected now, in anticipation of the PLR, which will be credited until September 30 .