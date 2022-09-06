Valentina Bandeira detonates Bolsonaro and embarrasses Ana Clara

+Remember him? Zeca, son of Alexandre Borges in Celebridade, left soap operas, grew up and is unrecognizable

After detonating Bolsonaro live, Ana Clara had to intervene to no longer have political opinions on the podcast

Globo is covering Rock In Rio, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, and Ana Clara has been participating in a podcast to interact with viewers, but Bolsonaro’s name generated controversy this time.

Ana Clara has been presenting the podcast ‘Ana e a Vegana’ and during the program, she decided to make a very controversial painting, called “Roleta do Cancelamento”, which ended up in Bolsonaro’s name.

Ana Clara and Blogueirinha, the presenters of the podcast, interviewed João Luiz, former BBB participant and tiktoker Valentina.

The purpose of the painting is nothing more than talking about a person that a lot of people like but that you hate or don’t like very much, running away from popular opinion.

Escaping the question a little, the influencer replied: “I really have to think, because normally I love people very easily.”

But Ana Clara was not happy with the situation and asked tiktoker to make an effort and reveal who she really doesn’t like.

“Go on, name someone you think are really big sh*ts!”, quickly, the influencer said: “Bolsonaro and the whole family”.

“I compact [com o pensamento da colega]but that is very difficult”, declared João, also saying that he does not like the Bolsonaro family at all.

MANAGEMENT REQUEST

But, exposing the opinion in this way did not go down very well for the direction of Globo, which immediately tried to warn Ana Clara:

“Guys, we’re in an electoral law year, okay? We cannot speak out politically. [aqui]”the podcast being broadcast on Multishow’s virtual platforms continued with colleagues.

In fact, criticizing Jair Bolsonaro has been something very recurrent in Rock In Rio shows, the festival has been a great platform for political demonstrations from all sides.