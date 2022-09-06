Vasco agrees to hire Jorginho until the end of Serie B | vasco

Vasco closed, this Monday, the hiring of Jorginho. The 58-year-old coach will lead the team in the last 10 rounds of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B and is expected in training this Tuesday, at CT Moacyr Barbosa, when the players will present themselves.

The last details of the coach’s return were agreed on this Monday, and what remains basically is the signing of the contract. He arrives at Vasco together with assistant Joelton Urtiga and analyst Bebeto Sauthier, as the website “O Dia” first reported. Jorginho and Joelton are already in Rio de Janeiro, while Bebeto arrives until the end of the day.

After the defeat in Brusque, Vasco’s squad is re-presented this Tuesday afternoon. Jorginho takes over in place of Emílio Faro, who has been ahead of the team in the last eight games and is now back in the role of permanent assistant. The first challenge will be against Grêmio, next Sunday, in Porto Alegre.

Jorginho and his commission were excited about the possibility of returning to work at Vasco, a club they visited twice. In the first, in 2015, he took over in the final stretch of Serie A and could not avoid relegation. It was kept in the following season, won the Campeonato Carioca title in 2016 and guaranteed access to the First Division. He went 34 games unbeaten in that period.

In 2018, he returned to the club at the invitation of the then president Alexandre Campello. This time, however, the passage was short. He was fired after 10 games.

Jorginho’s last club was Atlético-GO. Hired in May of this year, he helped lead the team to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana. However, he was sacked last month after losing in the derby against Goiás.

