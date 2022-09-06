Vasco agrees with coach for the final stretch of Serie B

O Vasco has a new coach for the final stretch of this Series B. This Monday, Cruz-Maltino agreed to hire coach Jorginho, who will sign a valid contract until the end of the Brazilian. The information was given by “Papo na Colina”. The coach is already in Rio de Janeiro and next Tuesday he will lead the first training session at CT Moacyr Barbosa.

Jorginho arrives at Vasco to replace the assistant coach Emílio Faro, who led the team in the last eight games. The new coach will have assistant Joelton Urtiga and analyst Bebeto Sauthier as assistants, as reported by the newspaper “O Dia”.

This will be Jorginho’s third visit to Vasco. In the first, between 2015 and 2016, the coach could not avoid relegation in the first year, but he was undefeated Carioca champion and guaranteed access to Serie A the following year. Already in 2018, he had a short stint of just ten games.

Jorginho will arrive with the mission to confirm Vasco’s access to the elite of Brazilian football. Currently, the team is fourth in Serie B, with 45 points, four more than Londrina, the first team outside the G-4. The coach’s debut will be next Sunday, against Grêmio, at the Arena, for the 29th round of the competition.