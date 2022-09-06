Vasco agrees with Jorginho until the end of the year

Jorginho is Vasco’s new coach. Released by Atlético-GO, the coach agreed with the Rio de Janeiro club until the end of this season. The information was given by “Papo na Colina” and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

Jorginho is already in Rio de Janeiro and will lead the first training session at CT Moacyr Barbosa tomorrow, when he should also sign his contract. Vasco has not yet made official the hiring of the new coach.

Jorginho arrives at Vasco to replace the assistant coach Emílio Faro, who led the team in the last eight games. The new coach will have assistant Joelton Urtiga and analyst Bebeto Sauthier as assistants, as reported by the newspaper “O Dia”.

This will be Jorginho’s third visit to Vasco. In the first, between 2015 and 2016, the coach could not avoid relegation in the first year, but he was undefeated Carioca champion and guaranteed access to Serie A the following year. Already in 2018, he had a short stint of just ten games.

Jorginho will arrive with the mission to confirm Vasco’s access to the elite of Brazilian football. Currently, the team is fourth in Serie B, with 47 points, four more than Londrina, the first team outside the G-4.

The coach’s debut should take place this Sunday, against Grêmio, at the Arena, for the 29th round of Série B of the Brasileirão.