Veiga is still a doubt, and Palmeiras trains with a substitute as a starter to face Athletico-PR; see probable lineup

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Veiga is still a doubt, and Palmeiras trains with a substitute as a starter to face Athletico-PR; see probable lineup 3 Views

Raphael Veiga is still doubtful for Abel Ferreira for the match against Athletico-PR

O palm trees face the Atletico-PR for the return leg of the semifinal of the CONMEBOL Libertadores, this Tuesday (6), at 21:30. Needing to recover from 1-0 defeat at Arena da Baixadathe alviverde team still has an important question for the duel at Allianz Parque: Raphael Veiga.

The midfielder, who suffered a sprained right ankle in the first legeven participated for a few minutes in the activity on the eve of the match, but still left a question mark in Abel Ferreira’s head.

If Veiga doesn’t manage to play, the Portuguese will make an exchange that was tested during much of last Monday’s training.

Abel Ferreira put Gustavo Scarpa to replace Veiga and chose by the input of tabatawho will play on the left side. Dudu and Ron complete the offensive sector.

For the rest, Palmeiras will enter the field with maximum force, with Danilo, still suspended, the exception: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael, Scarpa and Tabata (Veiga); Dudu and Ron.

With the defeat by 1 to 0 in the first leg, Palmeiras need to win by two or more goals difference to go to the third consecutive final of Libertadores.

Triumph by a goal difference takes the decision to penalties. Hurricane advances with any tie.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Return classification: Palmeiras drops to 6th, América-MG is 3rd, and Botafogo jumps five positions | statistical spy

Teams from Rio and São Paulo dominate four of the first five positions in the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved