VIDEO: 18-year-old motocross rider dies during race in Minas Gerais

Douglas Nunes Andreatta lost control of the bike; organization of the event manifested itself through social networks. (photo: photo: Social Media/Reproduction)

An 18-year-old died last Sunday (4/9) after falling from a motorcycle in a motocross championship that took place in the city of Itabirinha, in the Rio Doce Valley. The race started at 11:30 am and the accident took place right at the beginning of the Motocross North Cup stage.

Douglas Nunes Andretta, 18 years old, was born in Colatina in Espírito Santo and appears in the left corner of the video that the Estado de Minas newspaper had access to.

The motorcycle Douglas was riding climbs up just after passing a natural obstacle in motocross championships and, upon landing, the competitor loses control of the vehicle and ends up falling to the ground.

With more than 100 pilots from various regions of Brazil, the race continues. At the end of the video, one of the participants can be seen stopping the motorcycle and providing first aid to the rider.

Andretta was attended by a team from a hospital in Itabirinha, but the young man died instantly. The place was interdicted by the Military Police and the competition ended.

The city hall declared three days of official mourning in the city.

See in full:

“It is with deep regret that the Municipality of Itabirinha regrets the accident that occurred during one of the races of the 3rd Stage of the Motocross North Cup that regrettably led to the death of the pilot Douglas Nunes Andreatta, 18 years old, born in Colatina-ES.

The Municipality decreed Official Mourning for 3 (three) days and is providing all assistance to the family. We express our sincere feelings and regrets. May God comfort all the family.

For the time being, if necessary new information will be communicated through the official channels of the City Hall.”

The Estado de Minas newspaper contacted the event’s organizers via e-mail, but received no response.

The event’s official page also took a position on the matter. Read:

“Team Guerra Cross, in the person of its director Marcelo Guerra, comes to the public to mourn with deep pain the accident that cost the life of a young man with a great future ahead of him. Douglas was a pilot who grew up in our midst, participating in our events and unfortunately left us today. God comfort the hearts of family and friends.”

Douglas’ wake took place this Monday morning (5/9), at the Morturia Chapel in the Honrio Fraga neighborhood, in Itaguau-ES.